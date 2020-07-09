The Binance Coin price line moved above the $17.30 level on the 8th of July, after which the cryptocurrency’s price lowered towards the $16.80 level before closing the day’s trade. The coin traded within a day’s range of $16.62 to $17.46.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (8th July)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

At the start of the 8th of July, the BNBUSD pair traded near the $16.80 mark, while it fell to a day’s low of $16.62 US Dollars. The price trajectory was observed inclining towards the $17.30 level just as the day proceeded to noon. The cryptocurrency moved past the $17.40 mark to approach a day’s high. At the time of writing, Binance Coin traded at $16.86 US Dollars.

What to expect from Binance Coin price?

Nas Al Mutairi is a TradingView analyst who believed that the BNB price line will move past the $80 level.

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

The analyst believes that the BNBUSD pair will approach a new all-time high for the cryptocurrency. Currently, the cryptocurrency trades below the $17.00 level, and it is expected to travel upwards on the ascending trendline that it appears to trade above.

For this idea, the analyst is of the opinion that the new all-time high that BNB appears to move towards will be no lesser than 11 times its current value. The selling price for this trade is at the $81 mark. After achieving the previous all-time high, the cryptocurrency dropped around 81% to 89% on the charts.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.