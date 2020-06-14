On the 13th of June, the Binance Coin price showed disheveled price movements while the BNBUSD trading pair turned bullish in the afternoon. The cryptocurrency’s price rose across the $16.75 level. The day’s range for the cryptocurrency was $16.38 — $16.91.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (13th June)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

The cryptocurrency appeared bearish at the start of the 13th of June. The price line treaded towards the $16.50 mark, while it appeared bullish near 14:00 GMT. The BNB price trajectory was observed rallying across the $16.75 mark near 18:00 GMT.

After a short retracement towards the $16.60 mark, the cryptocurrency rolled back above the $16.75 level. At the time of writing, the BNBUSD pair was observed at $16.77 US Dollars.

Binance Coin price on technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

After falling below the $16.50 level, the moving average technical indicators depicted a ruffled trajectory on the 13th of June. Near 16:00 GMT, the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) rallied past the $16.70 level along with the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA). This was when the BNBUSD trading pair turned bullish.

At the time of closure, the 20EMA was observed at the $16.747 mark, while the 50MA technical indicator lay at the $16.744 mark.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to highs of 81.31, 82.84 and 79.79. Such high values for the RSI indicator mean that Binance Coin was overbought at those instances. The technical indicator moved to a day’s low of 27.03 at 19:50 GMT. This shows that BNB was slightly oversold at that instance. At the time of writing, the RSI indicator was observed at 65.28.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.