The Binance Coin price line moves across the $16.40 level for its 1-Day trade for the 23rd of April. The cryptocurrency had traded between the $15.40 and $16.40 levels for the day.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (23rd April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

It can be observed in the chart above that the cryptocurrency’s price line entered the day’s trade with a trading value near the $15.70 mark. The BNBUSD pair kept the trade between the $15.40 and $15.80 levels until the afternoon on the 23rd of April, when BNB saw a bullish momentum and the price line shot across the $16.40 level, to a day’s high of $16.4198933 US Dollars.

As the day proceeded, the price line retraced towards the $16.00 level, while the day concluded as the cryptocurrency struck a trading value of $16.0442007 US Dollars.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above $16 after they had observed an incline on the price chart for the day. The 20EMA closed at a value of $16.0455286, while the 50MA closed above the 20EMA, at $16.0725208.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to a value as low as 13.72 at 06:00 GMT. Such a low value of the RSI indicates that the cryptocurrency was oversold at that time. The RSI closed at 48.62.

Featured Image by Gerd Altmann.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.