On the 9th of April, Binance Coin was observed accumulating over the $15.00 level. Through most of the day, the cryptocurrency traded between the $14.90 and $15.20 levels, whereas it also saw bears that caused the price to fall below $14.70.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (9th April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency was trading above $15.00 at 00:00 GMT on the 9th of April. In the price chart above, the price line’s movements show noise in the trend. The BNBUSD pair moved to a day’s high across the $15.20 level, at $15.2468258 US Dollars. For a brief moment, the price line fell below the $14.70 mark at midday on the 9th of April, where it saw a day’s low of $14.657550 US Dollars. At the day’s closure, the Binance Coin traded at the $15.0103437 mark.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at the $15.0322982, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed above the 20EMA, at $15.0389169.

It can be observed that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stayed between the levels 30.00 and 70.00 on the scale for the 9th of April, which means that the coin was not oversold or overbought.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.