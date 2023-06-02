Binance Australia temporarily suspends AUD withdrawals and deposits

TL;DR Breakdown

Binance users in Australia can still use credit or debit cards to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies on the platform.

Users can convert their AUD balances to the stablecoin Tether (USDT) to ensure uninterrupted access to trading and withdrawals.

Binance Australia recently announced that they would temporarily suspend the withdrawal and deposit of the Australian Dollar (AUD) through bank transfers. The decision comes in the wake of an earlier announcement by Binance Australia on May 18, stating that they would no longer support AUD bank transfers through PayID.

This change was attributed to a decision made by a third-party payment service provider. However, it was mentioned in a subsequent update on May 22 that the services would still be available until June 1.

In a recent tweet, Binance assured its users that they could smoothly conduct their withdrawals and trading activities following the regulation changes. Binance has introduced the option to convert Australian Dollar (AUD) balances to the widely used stablecoin, Tether (USDT). This move aims to ensure uninterrupted access to trading and withdrawals for its Australian user base.

However, Binance users in Australia can now easily convert their AUD balances to USDT, providing them with a stable digital asset that retains its value tied to the US dollar. This conversion option offers a practical solution for users while the exchange works diligently to find an alternative provider to reinstate full AUD deposit and withdrawal services.

Fellow Binancians,



We regret to inform you that AUD deposits and withdrawals by bank transfer are no longer available to Binance users in Australia. Binance has ceased all AUD trading pairs as of June 1. In order to facilitate withdrawals and trading activities after June 1, you… — Binance Australia (@Binance_AUS) June 1, 2023

The exchange emphasizes that despite the temporary inconvenience, users can still purchase and sell cryptocurrencies using their credit or debit cards on the platform. Additionally, Binance’s P2P marketplace will continue operating as usual, allowing users to engage in peer-to-peer trading activities securely.

To address any concerns regarding the safety of funds, Binance assures its users that their assets are protected by the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU). This insurance fund provides comprehensive protection to Binance users and their funds during extreme situations, ensuring peace of mind for the exchange’s global user base.

Binance, renowned for its commitment to user security, is actively working to identify an alternative provider to fully reinstate AUD deposit and withdrawal services. The exchange’s priority remains the smooth operation of its services while adhering to regulatory requirements and providing a secure trading environment for its users.

As cryptocurrency evolves, Binance reaffirms its dedication to maintaining a reliable and compliant platform. By offering temporary AUD to USDT conversions, users can continue to navigate the world of cryptocurrencies with ease and confidence.

Binance remains at the forefront of the industry, actively seeking solutions to meet the changing needs of its users while ensuring the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance.