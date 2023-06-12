Breaking: Bill filed to remove SEC Chair Gary Gensler

TL;DR Breakdown

U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson has set the wheels in motion for a bill that could transform the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) landscape and lead to the ousting of current Chair, Gary Gensler.

If enacted, the “SEC Stabilization Act” would mark a significant turn in the trajectory of financial regulation in the U.S.

A quest for reform

Davidson took to social media platform Twitter to announce his intention, voicing a need for the U.S. capital markets to be shielded from what he described as a ‘tyrannical Chairman.’

The congressman’s rallying cry highlighted a perceived need for extensive reform, underpinning his determination to unseat Gensler as Chair of the SEC.

His call to action didn’t go unheard, earning the immediate support of Representative Tom Emmer. Emmer echoed Davidson’s sentiment, reinforcing the importance of consistent and clear oversight in protecting American investors and industries.

The SEC Stabilization Act, as per Emmer’s assertion, intends to bring about ‘common-sense’ changes to ensure that the SEC remains focused on safeguarding investors rather than succumbing to any capriciousness on part of its chair.

Amid these unfolding events, the hashtag #FireGaryGensler has gained rapid traction on Twitter, symbolizing the growing public sentiment supporting the proposed bill.

Numerous social media users, investors, and industry watchers are voicing their frustration and their desire to see a leadership shift at the SEC.

A redefined SEC

The proposed legislation presents a significantly reshaped SEC. If passed, the act would strip Gensler of his command over the commission. It proposes a more balanced distribution of power among the commissioners, augmenting their number from five to six.

The creation of a new executive director position to manage daily operations is also proposed, ensuring that the agency doesn’t become overly reliant on a single figurehead.

The new structure envisions commissioners still maintaining authority over rulemaking, investigative measures, and enforcement. Their terms would be staggered over six years, fostering continuity and stability within the body.

The SEC Stabilization Act also aspires to political equilibrium within the commission. It seeks to bar any single political party from dominating the SEC by holding more than three seats.

The proposed structure shares a strong resemblance with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), known for its bipartisan structure.

This legislative move comes after a recent SEC enforcement action that witnessed a wave of charges against notable entities in the crypto market, Coinbase and Binance, citing U.S. securities law violations.

The proposed bill, therefore, also emerges as a response to the SEC’s more assertive stance in the expanding realm of digital finance.

Gensler’s tenure as the SEC chair has not been without controversy. Recently, he found himself under scrutiny during a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, spearheaded by Representative Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

The hearing examined connections to the notorious Steele dossier, funded by the 2016 presidential campaign of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Davidson’s and Emmer’s bill constitutes a bold step towards a revamp of financial regulation in the U.S., questioning the unilateral powers of the SEC Chair.

With this proposed legislation, a new era of balanced power and redefined roles within the SEC may be on the horizon.

