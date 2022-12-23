logo
Frame svg
  • 4 mins read

The biggest crypto villain – 2022 award goes to

Crypto

TL;DR Breakdown

  • 2022 sees a surge of crypto villains, once heroes, who caused one of the worst crypto winters in history
  • SBF and Do Kwon take the lead in the destruction of the DeFi market
  • Crypto investors’ trust remains wounded

In 2022, the crypto industry has seen the worst of human duplicity. The DeFi market has experienced fluctuations in the past, but nothing compares to this year’s performance. Making the crypto villains list has been a hard road considering the fact that no one saw it coming. 

At the end of 2021, Bitcoin’s price had just reached a new all-time high of $69k, and the entire market was speculating about how much higher prices could go. We were unaware that the market peak had already been attained. The biggest twist to this year is how crypto heroes turned into villains by the night.

Contents hide
1 Crypto market sees the worst of human duplicity
2 Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘company’
3 Do Kwon
4 Alex Mashinsky
5 Su Zhu and Kyle Davies
6 Gary Gensler and SEC
7 Avraham Eisenberg

Crypto market sees the worst of human duplicity

Crypto prices have hit rock bottom since the start of the year. While the market has been in a bad state, the betrayal from its very own has not been easy. There are obvious names that have cut the villains list, while others have been quite unexpected.

Most importantly, investors have learned a very important lesson this year: nothing is sacred in crypto and that anything can happen. There is a common ground to all these villains; they swear and stand by their innocence and that “they never meant to do it.” Here is the list of DeFi-markets worst destroyers.

Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘company’

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has been an unexpected turn of character.  SBF and his associates assisted him in committing the century’s largest scam at FTX and Alameda Research. As investors suffer, the mainstream media has scarcely hurled softballs at the entrepreneur now known as “Scam Bankrun-Fraud.”

The other members on this list may be forgotten in a few decades, but SBF will forever be remembered in the history of cryptography. Not only will he be recognized in the cryptocurrency markets but also in other financial markets, much like Bernie Madoff is today.

In addition to stealing money from his consumers, selling fake Bitcoin, and donating to politicians to earn their favor and protection, he ran one of the largest scams ever.

The biggest crypto villain - 2022 award goes to 1
Source: The Bahamas Police

This individual warned Congress about the dangers of opaque crypto practices despite the fact that he had stolen from his customers using the same methods.

Before turning to cryptography and effective altruism, Bankman-Fried, the gifted son of two Stanford Law School professors, enjoyed a privileged upbringing. This may explain why, against all odds, he remains free in the United States despite being extradited yesterday.

Do Kwon

Do Kwon follows SBF in second place. Do Kwon possesses nearly all of the characteristics associated with a villain. Do Kwon is unquestionably responsible for enormous harm and suffering that will set back the cryptocurrency ecosystem for years.

Kwon, like Bankman-Fried, was a prodigy who became a superstar virtually overnight. He repeatedly showed that he did not know how to handle the fame. Since the crash of Terra LUNA, his comments and tweets have been a contentious matter.

The fall of Terra resulted in enormous financial losses and, in the worst cases, suicides, but Kwon has demonstrated little remorse. He attempted to revive Terra despite repeated requests to vanish from crypto forever, demonstrating that he still craves attention. Currently, he is under the surveillance of every country, including South Korea and Interpol.

Alex Mashinsky

Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius, appears on the list of cryptovillains. You likely already know that Celsius essentially operated a Ponzi scheme in which new client deposits were used to pay withdrawal-seeking individuals. They were perpetually bankrupt and did not generate a profit. If that had been the end, it would have been awful enough.

The biggest crypto villain - 2022 award goes to 2
Source: Getty Images

However, Mashinsky consistently lied and maligned those who questioned Celsius. Even two days before Celsius froze withdrawals, he did a number of YouTube interviews saying that everything was great at Celsius. That their financial situation was excellent.

In addition, he bolstered the perception that banks are untrustworthy and unreliable. This Celsius temperature was an escape from that and a much better alternative. He was a supporter of the people. However, it was all a hoax, and they declared bankruptcy while freezing the funds of billions of their members.

Su Zhu and Kyle Davies

Zhu Su and Kyle Davies operated one of the largest and most reputable crypto funds, 3AC. During COVID-19, they earned recognition, and many said they were somewhat responsible for the crypto market’s resurgence that year. Nonetheless, they, too, would engage in degen trade and dig a hole from which they could not escape.

Given their impeccable reputation in the market. Everyone was eager to collaborate with them and lend money to them. Even if that meant lending them money without collateral. After Luna/UST reached zero, 3AC went bankrupt.

However, this was not the worst of it. Due to their prominence in the sector, they were affiliated with several other market participants. This generated a contagion effect that led to the insolvency of several businesses.

Gary Gensler and SEC

Gary Gensler was the nemesis who could have propelled crypto to unimaginable heights and shielded us from most of the peril that occurred this year. Instead, he did neither.

For whatever reason, Gensler appears to be delaying adopting a Bitcoin spot ETF in the United States. Similarly, he has avoided providing any meaningful crypto legislation. It was recently discovered that he had met with SBF on multiple occasions. They were allegedly collaborating on a regulation that would benefit FTX.

Avraham Eisenberg

It’s apparent that these villains just cared about profit and not the investors who trusted them. Avraham Eisenberg is another villain. “Lawful wicked” villain Avraham Eisenberg Eisenberg, an “applied game theorist.” He became famous in October after claiming responsibility for the $100 million Solana DeFi protocol Mango Markets vulnerability.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Florence Muchai

Florence Muchai

Florence is a crypto enthusiast and writer who loves to travel. As a digital nomad, she explores the transformative power of blockchain technology. Her writing reflects the limitless possibilities for humanity to connect and grow.

Related News

Hot Stories

The biggest crypto villain - 2022 award goes to
23 December, 2022
4 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: Bull’s eye $1,219 as confidence roars in crypto market
23 December, 2022
4 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC rises above $16,592 support to set up bullish prospects
23 December, 2022
4 mins read
AAX collapse: Suspects arrested for misleading the police
23 December, 2022
4 mins read
Cardano price analysis: Bullish spell continues as ADA touches $0.2572 highs
23 December, 2022
4 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

The biggest crypto villain - 2022 award goes to
23 December, 2022
4 mins read
Marshal Island recognizes DAOs as limited liability companies￼
23 December, 2022
4 mins read
SBF has been released on bail. Now under house arrest
23 December, 2022
4 mins read
Latest crypto survey shows 2023 will be led by bulls
22 December, 2022
4 mins read
Caroline Ellison turns on SBF in a new twist to the FTX saga
22 December, 2022
4 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here