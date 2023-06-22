Biden’s top economist exposed: Ties to de-dollarization movement

TL;DR Breakdown

The stage is set for a dramatic shift in the global economic landscape, with President Biden’s chief economist, Jared Bernstein, revealed to have past connections to the de-dollarization movement.

The issue at stake is the status of the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency – a concept that has seen its fair share of opposition and support from different corners of the economic spectrum.

Bernstein’s previous stance on de-dollarization

A surprising voice from the past has re-emerged to highlight the contradiction between Bernstein’s current position and his previously expressed views on de-dollarization.

Balaji Srinivasan, the former Chief Technology Officer of Coinbase, has revealed an op-ed penned by Bernstein in 2014, advocating for a departure from the dollar’s reign as the global reserve currency.

In the New York Times piece, Bernstein expressed concern that the dollar’s premier status was impeding job growth and inflating economic bubbles in the United States.

Fast forward to today, Bernstein, now the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, seems to have distanced himself from these earlier views.

During his Senate confirmation, he credited the U.S. dollar’s dominance as a significant tool for international security, pointing out that it enabled the U.S. to enforce sanctions against Russia after its incursion into Ukraine.

However, the resurrection of his past views by Srinivasan has cast a new light on his economic leanings.

Unraveling the de-dollarization debate

Srinivasan, who is also a prominent angel investor, acknowledges the logic in Bernstein’s earlier stance, even going so far as to describe the economist’s original de-dollarization views as “not irrational.”

He argues that both the Trump and Biden administrations have demonstrated elements of economic nationalism, with Bernstein’s earlier stance fitting into this broader approach.

Srinivasan postulates that a strategic depreciation of the U.S. dollar could stimulate American exports, enhancing competitiveness in the global market.

The de-dollarization movement, according to Srinivasan, is being driven by not just market forces but several nations who are seeking economic independence. This pivot, he suggests, may be challenging to navigate but could result in a more balanced global economic order.

It seems the world is moving towards a significant economic transformation. The U.S. dollar’s dominance is under threat from a chorus of voices advocating for de-dollarization – a shift that could potentially impact global financial markets and the economic hegemony of the United States.

While Bernstein may have changed his tune, the ghost of his past writings seems to haunt his current role. Srinivasan’s revelations have opened up a new conversation about the U.S. dollar’s future and Bernstein’s role in this debate.

The upcoming economic shifts and their impacts will undoubtedly be watched closely by experts worldwide, as the balance of power in the global economy could be about to undergo a profound shift.

With more states pushing against the ‘King Dollar,’ one thing is becoming increasingly clear: the era of unquestioned U.S. dollar dominance may be nearing an end.

The shift from a single, dominant global currency towards a more decentralized financial system could well be underway. The implications of this potential change are enormous, not just for the United States but for the entire world economy.

