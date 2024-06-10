Top insights and price predictions 2024 – 2033. When is the biggest BFG rise?

BFG is the native token of the BetFury ecosystem. BetFury is an online crypto casino with a versatile and rewarding environment. It offers users original games, online slot machines, live casino games, and a community of over 2 million players.

The generation of new BFG tokens ended on June 13, 2023, after reaching a 5 billion token supply, introducing scarcity and a deflationary mechanism that has affected the token’s value.

The token has over 67,000 holders. The top 5 addresses hold about 80% of the coin’s total supply, with their ‘burn’ address holding a majority (33%) of the tokens. Tokens sent to a burn address can never be recovered.

Every 24 hours, the BFG staking pool distributes 3% of the platform’s profit among BFG holders. BetFury perks for BFG token holders include:

Exclusive offers for BFG holders on BetFury.

Users can stake the token to earn a share of the platform’s profits.

The token is available to place bets on games featured by Betfury.

BFG staking for daily payouts and high APY.

Minimum bet amounts of as low as 0.00000001 BFG.

BetFury is also hosting a $20 million ‘Cryptodrop’ (giveaway) for crypto enthusiasts who complete simple tasks. The reward pool will comprise BFG and other top-tier cryptocurrencies, and distribution is expected in Q3 2024. The goal of the Cryptodrop is to onboard more users into crypto and the Betfury ecosystem.

BFG token market overview

Market cap and daily trading volume

Cryptocurrency BFG Token Ticker BFG Current Price $0.02694 Current Market Cap $98.37 million 24-hour Trading Volume $14,808 Circulating Supply 3.65 billion All-time High $0.06845 on Sep 5, 2021 All-time Low $0.01085 on Nov 10, 2022 Staking Payouts Over $122.5 million Bonuses Paid Over $48.9 million

BFG token price analysis

Metric Value Volatility (30-day Variation) 7.65% 50-day SMA $0.0226 200-day SMA $0.0186 Sentiment Bullish Fear & Greed Index 72 (Greed) Green Days 12/30 (40%)

Technical Analysis: BFG/USDT daily chart

BFG broke out upwards in April after consolidating through the first quarter of 2024. The coin rose by over 100%, rising from $0.01474 to $0.03109 at its peak. The one-month run forced it into overbought territory; the preceding reversal is now slowing.

The MACD indicator shows its negative momentum has slowed over the last five days as it seeks support at current levels. The Relative Strength Index is neutral territory.

The current sentiment is bullish, while the Fear & Greed Index shows 72 (Greed). It recorded 12/30 green days with 7.65% price volatility over the last month. Based on the analysis, it’s a good time to buy BFG. You can buy BFG tokens at Biswap V3, Pancakeswap V2, and Babyswap.

BFG token price prediction 2024

The price of BFG tokens is predicted to reach a minimum value of $0.021 in 2024 and a maximum value of $0.038, with an average trading price of $0.029 throughout 2024.

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2024 0.021 0.029 0.038

BFG token price prediction 2025 – 2033

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2025 0.03 0.03 0.04 2026 0.04 0.05 0.05 2027 0.06 0.07 0.08 2028 0.10 0.10 0.11 2029 0.14 0.15 0.17 2030 0.21 0.22 0.25 2031 0.28 0.29 0.33 2032 0.32 0.33 0.37 2033 0.36 0.38 0.42

BFG price prediction 2025

The BFG Token price is forecast to reach the lowest possible level of $0.0297 in 2040. According to our findings, it could reach a maximum possible level of $0.0365, with an average forecast price of $0.0305.

BFG price prediction 2026

The year 2026 will experience more bullish momentum. According to the BFG price prediction, it will range between $0.044 and $0.051, with an average trading price of $0.0452.

BFG price prediction 2027

The BFG prediction climbs higher into 2027. According to the prediction, BFG’s price will range between $0.0634 and $0.0754, with an average price of $0.0657.

BFG price prediction 2028

The analysis indicates a further acceleration in BFG’s price. It will trade between $0.096 and $0.1101. It will average at $0.0992.

BFG price prediction 2029

According to the BFG price prediction for 2029, the price of BFG will range between a minimum of $0.1445 and a maximum of $0.1696. The average price for the year will be $0.1485.

BFG price prediction 2030

The BFG price prediction for 2030 indicates the price will range between $0.2083 and $0.2462. The average price will be $0.2157.

BFG price prediction 2031

The BFG Token price is forecast to reach its lowest possible level of $0.28 in 2031. According to our findings, it could reach a maximum possible level of $0.33 with an average forecast price of $0.29.

BFG price prediction 2032

BFG tokens are predicted to reach a minimum of $0.32, a maximum of $0.37, and an average trading price of $0.33 in 2032.

BFG price prediction 2033

BFG tokens are predicted to reach a minimum of $0.36 and a maximum of $0.42 in 2033, with an average trading price of $.38.

Factors influencing BFG token’s price

BFG’s price is affected by market forces of supply and demand. Monetary policy tools, inflation rates, and economic growth measurements may not apply to BFG since it is not issued by a government.

Factors that apply to BFG include:

Deflationary Mechanisms

The BetFury platform ‘burns’ coins in circulation by sending them to an irretrievable address inside the blockchain. When users unstake BFG tokens before they mature, 50% of the fee is burned. A portion of lost BFG bets are also directed to the burn address.

BetFury has also adopted a buyback and lock mechanism that removes BFG from circulation. Part of the plan involved locking 1 billion BFG tokens for 4,8 years (including an unlock period of 1,5 years). Their buyback also involved an initial 10 million BFG sent to their treasury. Further buybacks happen monthly.

With a limited supply, the currency’s price should rise.

Competition

Although the BetFury ‘crypto’ concept for online casinos is relatively new, more casinos are actively vying for investment dollars.

Bitcoin’s dominance, for example, has waned over the years. 2017, it accounted for over 80% of the entire crypto market capitalization. By 2024, it was down to less than 55%. A major factor contributing to dwindling dominance is the increasing capabilities and awareness of alternative coins.

The rise of competition against BFG affects its price.

Regulations

As the BFG token continues to gain momentum and become more mainstream, the chances of attracting government regulations become tremendously high. Most governments do not appreciate the unregulated nature of cryptocurrencies and, therefore, put efforts into controlling the market.

Taxes on transactions are one way they would use to control the market. Such regulations and limitations would affect a cryptocurrency’s price.

Historical price performance

BetFury launched the BFG token on June 21, 2021. Players earned BFG by playing on BetFury. For every token mined, the BFG team also earned a token.

BFG’s first listing happened on Biswap decentralized exchange in June 2021.

Coinstats indicates the initial listing price was $0.03291.

It registered its highest price at $0.06845 on September 5, 2021.

The first centralized exchange listing happened on Coinsbit on February 10, 2022.

BFG was bearish through 2022.

On November 10, 2022, it registered its lowest price at $0.01085.

In 2023, its price ranged between $0.012 and $0.02.

By June 13, 2023, all 5 billion tokens had been mined, marking the end of generating new BFG tokens.

In 2024, it broke out upwards, rising from as low as $0.014 in April to $0.03 in May.

Summary of BFG token price analysis and predictions

When is the Biggest BFG Rise? BFG’s growing utility makes it more immune to market volatility. Its deflationary mechanism, comprising monthly buyback and burn mechanisms, plays a central role in its performance. According to our analysis, BFG is set to trade higher for years to come.

Provided the current trend holds, the coin will register a new high record in 2027 and cross the $10 mark in 2040. However, note that market crashes, negative market fundamentals, and harsh regulations could derail the predictions.