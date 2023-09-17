5 Best Transcription Apps To Convert Audio To Text

TL;DR Breakdown

If you’ve ever had the arduous task of manually transcribing an audio file, you understand the time-consuming nature of this endeavor. Fortunately, the advent of machine learning and the increasing popularity of AI has led to the development of user-friendly transcription apps that are often accessible, and in some cases, even free of charge. Transcription services find applications in a myriad of scenarios, from converting podcasts and interviews into text to aiding in note-taking at school or work. However, the abundance of options can make selecting one of the best transcription apps a challenging decision. In this article, we explore five of the best transcription apps on the market, highlighting their pros and cons.

Dictation: free and multilingual

Dictation is a free application that offers speech-to-text functionality through its web app. What sets Dictation apart is its ability to transcribe in multiple languages, making it a versatile tool for users globally. Unlike other apps, Dictation doesn’t require you to upload audio files; instead, it uses the microphone on your device to transcribe audio in real time. Dictation supports several languages, including English, Spanish, and French.

One notable advantage of Dictation is its convenience for on-the-go users. You can play audio directly into the microphone for transcription. While it may lack the flashy interface of some competitors, Dictation is a reliable and free solution with minimal ads due to its web-based nature.

GoTranscript: human-powered accuracy

GoTranscript takes a different approach by utilizing human translators for transcription rather than relying solely on machine learning. Users can upload audio files to the GoTranscript website and receive text transcripts edited by human experts. This human touch enhances accuracy, particularly for complex conversations with multiple speakers.

However, this accuracy comes at a price, as human-based transcription services tend to be more expensive than AI-powered alternatives. GoTranscript’s turnaround times can also be longer. Nevertheless, for those regularly transcribing lengthy audio files that demand precision, GoTranscript might be a worthwhile investment.

Transcribe: easy-to-use and versatile

Transcribe is an easy-to-use transcription app available on iOS devices and web browsers. It supports a wide range of audio file formats, from MP3s to WAVs. While Transcribe offers a free trial, it is limited to 15 minutes of transcription, making it suitable for shorter tasks. Longer transcriptions can be accommodated for an additional cost of $5 per hour.

For users with extensive transcription needs, Transcribe offers monthly and yearly subscription options, providing extra hours of transcription service and free storage. Additionally, Transcribe’s AI-powered engine enables free translation services. Its intuitive interface makes it accessible for a broad range of users.

Otter: AI-powered efficiency

Otter is a highly-rated voice transcription app that leverages AI technology. It excels in various scenarios, from taking meeting or class notes to transcribing interviews or podcasts. However, beyond a certain point, Otter becomes a paid service. The free plan includes a 300-minute-per-month transcription limit and a cap of three audio file uploads. The Otter Pro plan, priced at $10 per month, offers more generous limits, including 1,200 transcription minutes and the ability to transcribe ten audio clips per month.

What sets Otter apart is its versatility. It’s not just a transcription tool; it’s also marketed as a planning and efficiency app. With features like indexing and saving conversations, a digital highlighter, and integrations with apps like Google Calendar, Otter offers a comprehensive solution for users seeking more than just transcription services.

Microsoft word transcribe: the familiar option

For those who prefer a familiar interface and the added benefit of word processing, **Microsoft Word’s Transcribe function** is worth considering. This tool provides accurate transcription of both audio files and live sound. However, it requires a Microsoft 365 Pro subscription, priced at $6.99 per month for a single license. There’s a monthly limit of 300 minutes for audio file uploads.

One notable feature of Microsoft Transcribe is its ability to detect different voices and separate text based on the speaker. This functionality can be invaluable in scenarios involving multiple speakers. The Transcribe function works on both the mobile web version and the desktop app, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of users.

In conclusion, the diverse landscape of transcription services offers options catering to various needs and preferences. Choosing the right transcription app ultimately depends on your specific requirements. Whether you prioritize cost-effectiveness, human accuracy, versatility, or integration with familiar software, there is a transcription solution that will work best for you. With the abundance of options available, you can streamline the process of converting audio to text, saving valuable time and effort.