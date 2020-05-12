The leading digital currency payment processing company, BitPay, announced on Tuesday that Beliani, an international furniture brand, has enabled cryptocurrency payments on its platform. Beliani crypto payment support marks yet another development that could promote the adoption of digital currencies.

BitPay service goes live with first furniture platform

Per the report, the platform has more than one million customers from 16 different countries, including Spain, Finland, Austria, the UK, and more. Following the user base, the Beliani crypto payment comes as a milestone and the first international furniture platform to go live with BitPay.

At the moment, the Beliani crypto payment only covers for a total of eight cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins. Users can choose to purchase using Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). The stablecoins include BUSD, USDC, PAX, and GUSD.

The co-founder of BitPay, Stephen Pair, expressed excitement on the development, adding that it will result in more new opportunities for the furniture platform. Meanwhile, the CEO at Beliani, Stephan Widmer, commented in the report:

In today’s economic climate it’s easy to see the value BitPay adds by opening up our products to new consumers, and by being an early adopter of a payment technology that’s on the verge of exploding into mainstream adoption.

Beliani crypto payment will remove chargebacks

It is believed that the cryptocurrency support would be an ideal option for the furniture platform since they ship purchases internationally. This is based on the fact that payments with digital currencies like Bitcoin mitigates the possibility of chargebacks.

Beliani was launched in 2009 by Stephan, together with his brother named Michael Widmer. The company has over 500 employees and processes furniture sales online, with free shipping service, according to the report.

The Europe-based online international furniture platform is celebrating the new support with purchase discounts. For every customer who buys an item worth at least £400 using the Beliani crypto payment service, the company will offer £100 off the price.