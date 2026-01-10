Tim Beiko to focus on ‘frontier use cases’ as Ethereum Foundation shuffles leadership

In an announcement posted on X, Tim Beiko, one of the more recognizable names in the Ethereum Foundation and a contributor to core protocol development, has announced his transition from Layer 1 research and development.

Beiko clarified that he would remain at the foundation but shift to an advisory role within the Protocol team while stepping back from his responsibilities coordinating the All Core Developers Execution (ACDE) calls, which serve as the primary forum for coordinating changes to Ethereum’s execution layer.

He simply noted his transition to exploring “frontier use cases” for the blockchain platform.

Beiko did not exit the Ethereum Foundation

“The protocol is approaching its endgame, yet we’ve only just begun scratching the surface of what a permissionless, scalable, cryptoeconomically secure, and cheaply verifiable world computer can do,” Beiko wrote, outlining his interest in exploring applications that could only exist on Ethereum.

His departure from day-to-day protocol coordination reflects confidence in Ethereum’s existing governance structures.

Ansgar Dietrichs, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation who joined core research in 2019, has agreed to extend his interim stint as ACDE chair while Beiko supports what he described as establishing a “stable long-term configuration” for the developer calls.

Dietrichs, who holds a background in mathematics, economics, and computer science, has contributed to research on account abstraction, state expiry, and EIP-4844, the proposal that introduced “blobs” to reduce transaction costs for layer-2 networks.

According to call minutes from September, he assumed the interim role when Beiko took leave earlier in the year.

Beiko’s transition is happening as Ethereum developers come up on the two major network updates they have lined up in 2026. The “Glamsterdam” upgrade, which is expected in the first half of the year, will focus on gas optimizations and enshrined proposer-builder separation, while “Hegota,” slated for late 2026, will address state bloat and storage inefficiencies.

Ethereum is trying something new

Beiko’s new focus on frontier use cases suggests a strategic recognition that while core protocol work continues, the network’s value proposition increasingly depends on applications that leverage its unique properties.

Beiko said that the following questions have been on his mind for a while: “What are things that can *only* exist on Ethereum? That fully leverage its unique properties?”

He framed the question as identifying what makes Ethereum “not only unreasonably sufficient, but reasonably necessary for the world.”

Beiko stated that “it feels like the right time to thoroughly explore them!”

Looking back on his tenure coordinating protocol development, Beiko expressed gratitude for what he called “such a transformative period” and confidence in the individuals stewarding Ethereum’s future. “A big part of why I feel comfortable stepping away now is my confidence in the individuals and processes involved in the protocol’s stewardship,” he wrote.

Beiko concluded by stating, “a pivotal year for Ethereum, at all layers of the stack,” signaling his continued involvement in the network’s development despite the shift in focus.

