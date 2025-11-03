Ethereum Foundation restarts grant program after earlier ‘strategic initiatives’ pause 

The Ethereum Foundation has resumed its grant program with new methods of operation. Ethereum builders and researchers can now apply for grants from the Ethereum Foundation’s ecosystem support program after a temporary shutdown.

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has officially restarted its grant program through the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP) after a months-long pause to reassess the program’s funding strategies.

The foundation said the new model will help it “adapt alongside Ethereum’s growth,” and keep its support targeted and effective.

Since its launch in 2018, the EF’s grant program has been central to supporting developers, researchers, and community builders. Over the years, the program has funded key projects in developer tooling, infrastructure, research, education, and open standards.

Despite this success, the foundation said the increasing number of applications had stretched its small team thin, limiting its ability to focus on long-term strategic goals, as Cryptopolitan reported.

“The growing volume of applications stretched our resources, limiting our ability to pursue strategic opportunities,” the ESP team explained. “Our new model addresses this by shifting from a reactive to a proactive approach.”

To achieve that, the EF temporarily paused its open grants earlier this year to redesign the system. During that time, the organization focused on creating a more structured and focused process that aligns with its evolving priorities.

EF’s new grant model

The ESP’s redesigned structure grants program will now operate through two modes – Wishlist and Requests for Proposals (RFPs).

The Wishlist outlines the Ethereum Foundation’s priority areas and parts of the ecosystem that need development. Instead of specifying individual projects, it outlines the foundation’s long-term goals, which leaves room for community builders to propose different solutions. The EF described it as a space for creativity.

The Requests for Proposals (RFPs) method targets technical or research problems that need specific solutions. With each request for proposal, a clear area of attention, specific deliverables, expected results, and a fixed application period are included. With this method, the grant money is sure to be used for solving the pressing challenges in the ecosystem.

Both Wishlist and RFP opportunities are now live on the ESP website and cover several key domains, including cryptography, privacy, application-layer development, security, and community growth. Applicants can review the opportunities and apply directly.

The ESP team also announced that its Office Hours sessions remain open, which allows builders to get guidance on aligning their proposals with the available Wishlist or RFP opportunities. The Wishlist and RFP lists will be updated regularly to reflect Ethereum’s ongoing development needs.

Aside from just providing financial grants, the ESP plans to offer continued mentorship, networking support, and data-driven insights from completed projects to grantees.

“We’re excited to see the projects that emerge from this first round of Wishlist items and RFPs,” the ESP stated. “This marks the next step in our ongoing effort to strengthen Ethereum’s foundations and empower the builders shaping its future.”

