ETHTornado Cash

Ethereum Foundation makes new cash commitment to Tornado Cash developers

1. Ethereum opens new funding channel to defend privacy
2. Tornado Cash is at the center of the developer liability debate
3. Implications for crypto’s future
  • The Ethereum Foundation and Keyring have launched a funding initiative to support Tornado Cash developers Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev’s legal defense.
  • For two months, all protocol fees from Keyring’s zkVerified vaults will go directly to the developers’ defense fund.
  • The initiative allows DeFi users to earn yield while indirectly financing the legal costs through regular on-chain activity.

The Ethereum Foundation has joined forces with Keyring network to fund the legal defense of Tornado Cash developers Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev.

Under the initiative, proceeds from Keyring’s zkVerified vaults, a yield-generating product on the Ethereum mainnet, would be directed toward the defense of the two developers. For the next two months, 100% of protocol fees collected from the vaults will be allocated to the legal fund.

According to a statement on the defense legal fund’s landing page, “This is a joint effort with the Ethereum Foundation’s Funding Coordination Team to protect developers who build privacy-preserving technology.”

Tornado Cash, a decentralized cryptocurrency mixer, was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2022 for allegedly facilitating the laundering of billions of dollars in stolen digital assets. Its developers have since become test cases in a global debate over the limits of responsibility in writing open-source software.

Ethereum opens new funding channel to defend privacy 

As detailed on its website, donors are to supply USDC into Keyring’s zkVerified vault, which in turn enables them to earn APY rewards daily, while the fees fund the developer defense.

In effect, the mechanism allows users to back the defense through ordinary DeFi activity. 

“By linking the growth of new financial tools with the protection of the people who build them, Keyring demonstrates that communities can strengthen resilience while driving innovation forward,” the Ethereum Foundation said in a statement.

Donations are still relatively modest at $22,109.52, per information provided on the defense legal fund page. 

Tornado Cash is at the center of the developer liability debate

The legal saga surrounding Tornado Cash has long divided the crypto and developer world. In August, a US federal jury found Roman Storm guilty on one count of conspiring to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business, though it deadlocked on more serious charges of money laundering and sanctions violations. 

Storm is expected to appeal the conviction.

His co-developer, Alexey Pertsev, was sentenced by a Dutch court in May 2024 to 64 months in prison for money laundering, but has also filed an appeal. Both have maintained that Tornado Cash was an autonomous smart contract, not a custodial service, and that they should not be held liable for how others used the code.

Tornado Cash has been an active feature in the crypto underworld, and its usage by hacker groups like the Lazarus Group, which is affiliated with North Korea, to disperse stolen funds was one of the major reasons that landed the founders in court.

Implications for crypto’s future

Beyond immediate financial assistance, it signals a willingness by institutions such as the Ethereum Foundation to take public stances on contentious legal issues. 

As the appeals and related proceedings continue in both the United States and the Netherlands, the rest of the crypto community is watching closely.

The Ethereum Foundation’s latest gesture builds on earlier contributions, including a $500,000 pledge to Storm’s legal appeal fund announced in August, and reflects a growing recognition that legal defense may now be part of the cost of maintaining open, permissionless protocols.

The Solana Policy Institute has also been reported to have donated $500,000 in August toward the legal defense of the Tornado Cash founders.

