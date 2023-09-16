Bank of England’s inflation strategy shatters public trust

TL;DR Breakdown

The Bank of England, long a beacon of monetary stability, finds itself on shaky ground. A precipitous dip in public trust showcases widespread disapproval of the bank’s handling of inflation, an economic monster that continues to threaten the pocketbooks of countless Britons.

Public Discontent Reaches Unprecedented Levels

Recent data paints a bleak picture of the British public’s confidence in the Bank of England’s strategies. As of August, a mere 19% voiced approval for the institution’s actions. This is not just a minor dip. A staggering 40% expressed outright dissatisfaction. That’s a net satisfaction rate of -21%, a number unseen since the bank began keeping such records in 1999.

This discontent comes as the Bank of England teeters on the brink of yet another interest rate hike — the 15th in a row. Anticipation grows as markets gear up for a potential 0.25 percentage point increase, which would see interest rates reaching heights unseen for over a decade.

The dissatisfaction isn’t just about numbers. It speaks to a larger issue of credibility. Paul Dales, an economist from Capital Economics, notes the persistence of public discontent even as inflation rates dip. This suggests that the inflation surge may have irrevocably tarnished the Bank’s reputation. As a result, more aggressive measures, like keeping interest rates high, may be necessary to rein in runaway inflation expectations.

Behind the Inflation Surge

The Bank of England’s primary objective is clear: stabilize prices. But recent figures are anything but reassuring. The UK’s consumer prices shot up 6.8% year on year in July. Although a decrease from the staggering 11.1% peak in October of the previous year, it still overshadows the bank’s modest 2% target. And the UK’s inflation rate is now the highest among the G7 nations.

Officials at the Bank of England, including its governor Andrew Bailey and other leading figures, have hinted at a possible reprieve from the relentless interest rate hikes. Yet, this is cold comfort when contrasted with warnings from other members like Catherine Mann of the Monetary Policy Committee. Mann cautioned that maintaining the status quo could further entrench inflation.

A survey from August reveals another worrying trend. Britons anticipate inflation rates averaging 3.6% over the next year. It’s a slight uptick from May’s 3.5% but notably lower than the 4.9% forecast in August 2022. Rising expectations of inflation carry their own dangers, as they can further embed inflation into pricing structures and wage determinations.

Economic Aftereffects and Policy Missteps

Victoria Scholar, an economist with Interactive Investor, criticizes the Bank of England’s policy choices during the pandemic. Decisions that might have indirectly stoked inflation have instilled public unease. The bank’s messaging has come off as unclear at times, causing further mistrust.

To add to the economic quagmire, recent data highlighted how wage hikes in certain sectors like law and accountancy have been passed on entirely to clients. Conversely, the manufacturing industry, despite seeing significant wage boosts, attributed price growth to other culprits like energy costs and supply chain disruptions.

In the end, the Bank of England’s approach to inflation is under fire. It remains to be seen if they can recalibrate their strategies to regain public trust and navigate the turbulent economic waters the UK finds itself in.

