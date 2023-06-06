Bank of America predicts a recession coming soon

TL;DR Breakdown

The horizon of the American economy may be gloomier than anticipated, as top executives from the Bank of America predict an impending recession.

Amid political debates and financial uncertainty, Brian Moynihan, the Bank’s CEO, expressed his concerns about the financial future of America in a recent interview.

Weathering the storm: Bank of America’s take on financial stability

Moynihan explained that the Bank of America, like several other financial institutions, had prepared for possible economic downturns, building ‘war rooms’ and establishing contingency plans.

However, Moynihan believes the resolve demonstrated by the government in their recent political negotiations has provided temporary relief and allowed for focus to shift towards more pressing economic issues.

Moynihan dodged questions on whether the debt ceiling, a topic that has stirred much debate among CEOs, should be abolished.

Instead, he emphasized the need for a serious discussion around America’s debt capacity and spending, as well as preserving the country’s financial stability, given its global impact.

Moynihan suggested that we need to be cautious about America’s debt limit, stating that it’s a key part of the government process that triggers debates at critical times, regardless of political affiliations.

When asked about the Federal Reserve’s forecast of a mild recession, Moynihan acknowledged that the Bank of America had made a similar prediction late last year, projecting it for the third or fourth quarter of this year.

He also revealed that they anticipate a rise in unemployment rates, although the levels remain low by historical standards.

Drawing attention to the changing consumer behavior, Moynihan noted a slowing down in consumer spending, attributing it to the impact of the Federal Reserve’s tightening.

He remarked that the spending level is more in line with a 2% growth economy and a 2% inflation economy, not the 4% inflation level economy previously seen.

Looking forward, Moynihan explained that the impacts of the Federal Reserve’s tightening, combined with other financial factors such as bank failures and Treasury funding, have decelerated the economy. The challenge now is to keep inflation under control.

Tough decisions ahead for the financial industry

The Bank of America CEO also shed light on the credit tightening in the banking industry due to predictions of a recession and disruptions leading to a decrease in lending capacity.

This has compelled banks to be more cautious with lending, scrutinizing who they lend to and how much they lend.

These measures, however, have made certain loans more expensive for consumers, particularly mortgages, as rates have risen with the Federal Reserve’s actions aimed at curbing borrowing.

Moynihan indicated that consumers are still adjusting to this new rate cycle after enjoying a low rate cycle for an extended period.

Finally, the CEO mentioned that Bank of America has also slowed down hiring, attempting to decrease headcount through attrition rather than layoffs. However, the rate of attrition has also halved compared to the previous year, signifying another possible indicator of the looming recession.

It remains to be seen how America, along with the rest of the world, will respond to this anticipated economic downturn. But if the predictions of the Bank of America and the Federal Reserve come true, we may be facing challenging times ahead.

You can read Brian Moynihan’s interview here.

