The Balkan cryptocurrency realm is heating up. Various Balkan states are exploring cryptocurrencies in anticipation of bringing a huge financial revolution in the region. The daring few working in the Balkan cryptocurrency realm may very well reap huge benefits if they can successfully transform the region’s economic scenario.

The consistent rise of digital payments is a step in the right direction. The growth of alternate payment mechanisms is building a fertile ground for cryptocurrencies. For example, former Yugoslavian countries have bad memories of the 1990s hyperinflation era and therefore citizens lack trust in government agencies and central banks. Such an environment is apt for cryptocurrency promotion.

A lot is going on in the Balkan cryptocurrency sector

Censorship resistant cryptocurrencies offer numerous benefits over traditional financial systems. Arvin Kamberi of the Bitcoin Association of Serbia is confident that virtual payments will grow tremendously especially during the pandemic months. The region already has a decent crypto mining industry thanks to low electricity cost. Lately, the Balkan cryptocurrency realm has progressed on the digital asset and crypto payments front as well.

Serbia is exploring crypto law enactments to ensure optimum growth of the decentralized financial technologies. The nation wants to build a robust crypto trading sector. Slovenia is also working out the modalities of crypto legislations. It boasts of a vibrant crypto-friendly shopping and retail points.

Laying the foundation for Balkan cryptocurrency

Colibra, a crypto startup based in Bulgaria, offers Bitcoin compensation to tourists for airline delays. The town of Sveta Nedelja in Croatia has recently unveiled a payment system where shoppers can pay in cryptocurrencies. Telos, a popular blockchain platform, has partnered with Croatia’s Katalyo dApp platform, for real estate tokenization.

Douglas Horn of Telos Blockchain says that real-estate tokenization helps reap big dividend benefits and aids in rental revenue. He adds that Telos is creating solutions that help developers and builders leverage from fee-less, instant, and transparent tokenized systems. It is working towards decentralized economy systems and data storage solutions to add more value to the economy.

Industry experts are optimistic that Balkan cryptocurrency potential is just starting to unravel. Both the blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies have the potential to transform the region’s financial ecosystem and bring the region at par with neighbour European nations.