Bitcoin ATMs are being installed across the world at an increasing rate. The growing number of these machines shows how easier it has become for people to buy Bitcoin at convenient locations. Interestingly, there were only two Bitcoin ATMs as of October 2013; however, the number has surged to nearly 9,000 as of today.

8,936 Bitcoin ATMs now installed

According to the information provided by a global crypto ATM tracker, Coinatmradar, there are currently 8,936 available for use in about 75 different countries. Bitcoin ATMs are another great way to buy Bitcoin conveniently. It enables users to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in a similar experience with the traditional fiat ATM.

Following the data, Bitcoin ATMs are being installed at an increasing rate, so that it made 68.67 percent Year-over-Year (YoY) increase. Most precisely, there were only 5,298 Bitcoin machines installed around the world in August 2019. In the last two years, only 3,449 ATMs were available in the same month.

The US continues to lead

This shows that the rate at which these machines are installed has been increasing with each preceding year, as the industry continues to evolve. On this trend, one can predict an influx of these machines around the world, which probably translates to more awareness and adoption of cryptocurrencies.

In the United States, there are Bitcoin ATMs installed in about 6872 locations. Canada follows the list with the machines installed in 815 locations, 279 locations in the United Kingdom, and 153 locations in Austria. Switzerland and Spain have machines in 83 locations and 81 locations, respectively.

Africa wakes up

Africa is the continent with the least number of Bitcoin machines, about 13. However, African countries are waking up to using the machines. Recently, one of the popular Africa countries, Nigeria, welcomed its first machine.