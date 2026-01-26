AVAX tipped for price recovery as VanEck’s ETF (VAVX) debuts on Nasdaq

AVAX has come out of the red zone with over 1% surge after Avalanche posted that VanEck’s AVAX spot ETF, VAVX, will be listed on Nasdaq today. The ETF will stake a portion of its AVAX holdings, distributing rewards to holders after deducting fees.

VanEck claims its Avalanche ETF is the first and currently the only US-listed ETP focused on providing investors with exposure to Avalanche’s native token’s price returns and potential staking rewards.

Kyle DaCruz, Director, Digital Assets Product with VanEck, stated, “We’re excited to launch VAVX to provide investors with a transparent, exchange-traded vehicle to access a network that we believe will drive the next phase of institutional blockchain adoption.”

Avalanche ETF spurs AVAX market optimism

The proposal outlined that the Avalanche ETF will have a 0.30% management fee despite general market volatility. According to the SEC report, the staking provider will routinely credit staking incentives after subtracting any relevant compensation, such as the custodian staking facilitation fee.

Additionally, VanEck is waiving all sponsor fees for VAVX through the fund’s first $500 million in assets or until 2/28/26.

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, Coinbase Crypto Services will take 4% from staking rewards under the terms of the “staking provider consideration” agreement. Currently, there is no custodian staking facilitation cost.

The SEC report revealed that Benqi Finance (sAVAX), Hypha (STAVAX), and Yield Yak (yyAVAX) will provide a liquid staking solution that allows holders of AVAX to deposit them with their smart contract.

The VanEck proposal also highlighted that the goal of the investment is to track the performance of AVAX’s price and the benefits of staking some of the trust’s AVAX holdings. The report mentioned that the Avalanche ETF will track the price of AVAX using the MarketVector Avalanche Benchmark Rate price index.

The optimism surrounding VanEck’s Avalanche ETF launch remains a key driver of prices. AVAX is now testing a pivotal support zone near $12, following a steady decline from the mid-$13s. Price is no longer accelerating lower, but it is also failing to attract sustained demand, a behavior that often appears when a market is hovering above support without conviction.

According to analysts, Avalanche is trading at a structural fork, with price pinned between a base that must hold and resistance that must break. As long as AVAX continues to defend the $11–$12 region and manages to reclaim the $14.80 band, structure begins to recover, and the target towards $18–$20 comes back into view.

A failure to hold this base, however, exposes a much thinner zone beneath, where price could drift towards the $9–$10 region. This remains a level-driven market, and direction will be decided by how the price behaves at these boundaries rather than by expectation in the middle. Meanwhile, the coin is trading at $11.7

Avalanche blockchain sees broad adoption

The Avalanche market is experiencing a resurgence of enthusiasm following a rise in on-chain activity. Last week, active addresses rose by 1,733% from 30K to over 600K. Grayscale also observed that Avalanche’s C‑Chain gained momentum in late 2025, averaging 2.5 million on‑chain transactions over seven days.

At the same time, Avalanche’s blockchain technology is gaining traction across various sectors. In the gaming industry, popular games like Off the Grid and MapleStory are now operating on Avalanche’s Layer 1 blockchains.

In the asset management industry, companies like KKR and SkyBridge Capital have started the process of tokenizing their funds through Avalanche’s platform. The public sector is also adopting Avalanche’s strength, with $240 billion of property records in New Jersey being tokenized. Additionally, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is using Avalanche to tokenize car titles.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.