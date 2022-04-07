TL;DR Breakdown

Today’s price analysis for Avalanche (AVAX) has been bearish as prices have continued to correct lower from their highs seen a few days ago. The market is currently trading at $83.08 and has found some support around the $81.91 level. The market looks likely to continue its correction lower in the short term as the overall market sentiment remains bearish. The strongest resistance for Avalanche prices is currently at the $86.50 level. The market is currently down by 2.36 percent since the buyers failed to hold onto recent gains while the digital asset occupies 1.13 percent of the cryptocurrency market.

Avalanche price analysis reveals the current trading volume for Avalanche prices is bearish. The current trading volume for Avalanche prices is totaling $1,450,236,816.28 which has fallen from its recent highs as the coin ranks position 10 overall. Avalanche prices have been moving between a range of $81.9 to $90.05 over the past 24 hours.

Avalanche price analysis on a 1-day price chart: Bears continue dominating the market

In the 1-day price chart for Avalanche, we can see that prices have been on a downtrend over the past few days as the market corrects lower from its recent highs. Looking at the daily chart, we can see that AVAX prices have been in a downtrend since reaching highs of $99 earlier this month. Prices have since fallen to lows of $81 and have found some support around this level. However, the market looks likely to continue its correction lower as the overall market sentiment remains bearish.

The market is currently trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages which is a bearish sign for the market. The RSI indicator is currently at the 38.48 level which suggests that the market could continue to fall in the short term as the selling pressure remains strong. The moving averages are currently bearish and are pointing towards further losses in the short term. The MACD indicator is currently bearish and is pointing towards further losses in the short term.

Avalanche price action on a 4-hours price chart: Recent developments and further technical indications

Avalanche price analysis on a 4-hour price chart shows that the prices have been in a downtrend since reaching highs of $99. Prices have since fallen to lows of $81 and have found some support around this level. The current bearish sentiment is indicated by the MACD indicator which is bearish and is pointing towards further losses in the short term. The RSI indicator is currently at the 38.48 level which suggests that the market could continue to fall in the short term as the selling pressure remains strong. The moving averages are currently bearish and are pointing towards further losses in the short term.

The Chaikin Money Flow indicator is currently bearish which is a further indication that the market could continue to fall in the short term. The 50-day moving average is currently at the $88.79 level and the 200-day moving average is currently at the $92.43 level. These levels are likely to act as resistance levels in the short term as the market looks to continue its correction lower.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

Avalanche price analysis for today is in favor of the bears who have been in control of the market since the beginning of the month. The market looks likely to continue its correction lower as the overall market sentiment remains bearish. The strongest resistance for Avalanche prices is currently at the $86.50 level. If prices can break above this level, then we could see a move towards the $89.00 level. However, if prices continue to fall, then we could see a move towards the $79.00 support level in the short term.

