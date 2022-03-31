TL;DR Breakdown

Avalanche price analysis is bullish.

Resistance for AVAX is present at $103.2.

Support for AVAX/USD is present at $95.4.

The latest Avalanche price analysis indicates a bullish trend, with the price having risen significantly today. Yesterday, AVAX prices reached $92.7 as a limit, but today it surpassed the crucial resistance of $95.4 and became support. The price’s value has climbed to $97.1, establishing two-month highs, which is an indication of the bullish sentiment. The next resistance is at $103.2, so it will be interesting to see how high the price can go in the near future.

AVAX/USD 1-hour price chart: Price undergoes a breakout

The 1-day Avalanche forecast indicates that the price will rise today. The price has gone up, and the coin is changing hands at $97.1 as of writing. The price increase is significant; the cryptocurrency has increased by 5.59% in the last 24 hours. During the previous week, AVAX/USD witnessed a 16.07% rise. The market cap of the coin is $1,059,812, and the trading volume over the past day has amounted to $594,749.

The hourly Avalanche analysis points to an uptrend for the next few hours. The AVAX/USD price is currently sitting at $97.1 and is expected to rise to $100.37. The market cap of the coin is currently $1,059,812 and the 24-hour volume trade is $594,749.

The latest Avalanche news indicates that the cryptocurrency is experiencing a bullish trend. The price has surged significantly today and has reached the resistance level of $103.2. If the price surpasses this level, it could reach new highs.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Tradingview

The price function was sluggish at the start of the week, but it began to rise in the last few days. The volatility also rose, and the Bollinger Bands average climbed to $82.2. The upper end of the Bollinger Bands, at $99.3, represents strong resistance, while the lower end is at $65.9. The candlesticks are currently above the 20-day EMA, which is an indication of a bullish trend. The RSI indicator is at 53, which suggests that the market is not yet overbought.

Avalanche price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

In the following hours, the prices are anticipated to rise. After an impressive increase in AVA/USD price value over the previous four hours, our 4-hour Avalanche analysis confirmed a buy signal.

The MACD line is above the signal line, which is an indication of a bullish trend. The RSI indicator is at 71, which suggests that the market is overbought and a pullback might be imminent.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

Even though we saw a brief decline earlier, we have not seen any additional bearish moves throughout the day. Even strong momentum has increased in the last four hours. We anticipate AVAX/USD to continue rising today toward $110.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.