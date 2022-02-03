TL;DR Breakdown

The Avalanche price analysis shows an uptrend.

Resistance for AVAX is present at $88.33.

Support is available at $85.

The Avalanche price analysis is favorable since the cryptocurrency has been rising steadily and consistently since yesterday, and there appears to be no end in sight. The recent bullish surge aided the coin’s value, which demonstrated that the bull trend had been rekindled in recent days. Today’s price change is heading upward as the market has completely disregarded the minor setback seen on Feb 10.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart: Bullish indicators suggest that $100 could be reached soon

The Avalanche price analysis shows an uptrend. Resistance for AVAX is present at $88.33. Support is available at $85. The Avalanche price prediction is favorable since the cryptocurrency has been rising steadily and consistently since yesterday, and there appears to be no end in sight. The recent bullish surge aided the coin’s value, which demonstrated that the bull trend had been rekindled in recent days.

The next resistance level for AVAX should be around the $100 mark, which could be achieved if the current uptrend continues. The market could be in for a major bull run if the price manages to break past this resistance level. The current support level is at $85, but this could easily change if the bullish momentum picks up steam.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

It would not be surprising to see the Avalanche price reach $100 or even $200 soon. Such a dramatic increase would result from the positive market sentiment and the overall bullish trend that is currently present. The only thing that could potentially stop the Avalanche price from reaching these levels is a significant market crash, but even then, it is likely that the coin would still maintain most of its current value.

Avalanche price analysis: Recent price developments

The four-hour chart of Avalanche (AVAX) shows that the uptrend has been gaining steam since Feb 8. The 100 EMA line is sloping upwards and indicates a bullish trend. The MACD line is also in the green and points to buy opportunities.

The Awesome Oscillator shows strong buying pressure and has turned positive recently. The Chaikin Money Flow shows that the buying pressure is increasing, which confirms the current uptrend.

AVAX/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The Avalanche price analysis shows an uptrend. Resistance for AVAX is present at $88.33. Support is available at $85. The Avalanche price prediction is favorable since the cryptocurrency has been rising steadily and consistently since yesterday.

Avalanche price analysis conclusion

AVAX is currently trending upwards, with the next resistance level at $100. The bullish indicators suggest that the uptrend will continue, potentially reaching $200 in the near future. The only thing that could stop it is a major market crash.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.