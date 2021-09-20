TL;DR Breakdown

Avalanche price analysis is bullish for today.

AVAX/USD retraced and found support at $68.5 yesterday.

Bulls started to push AVAX higher today again despite increasing seller pressure

The market has established a new higher low and is beginning to move back toward its all-time high, indicating that the Avalanche price analysis is bullish for the time being. As a result, we anticipate AXA/USD to make further gains over the next 24 hours, perhaps reaching past $75. All-Time Highs

Over the past 24 hours, the market as a whole has been in the red. Bitcoin has fallen by 4.0%, while Ethereum has lost 6.1%. Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) is one of the worst performers, with a loss of almost 8%.

Avalanche price movement in the last 24 hours: Avalanche sets lower low at $60

On April 2, AVX/USD fluctuated within a range of $61.55 – $70.67 over the previous 24 hours, suggesting significant volatility. The bands are expanding to suggest chances of an increase in volatility over the next 24-hours.

AVAX/USD 4-hour chart: AVAX set to test the previous high today?

We can see bulls taking control of the Avalanche price action on the 4-hour chart, suggesting we may see further rises today. The AVAX/USD 4-hour chart.

The price of the coin is trading with a lot of bullish momentum right now. Bulls began to push the market higher after establishing a new major swing low around $33 on September 7th.

AVAX broke the previous all-time high of $59 and peaked at around $65 last weekend. After retracing to $50, the Avalanche price movement accelerated toward new heights on Wednesday.

On the 18th of September, the new all-time high was finally achieved at $75. This price action development was followed by a little retracement late yesterday. Bulls, on the other hand, began pushing AVAX/USD higher earlier today, possibly suggesting further gains over the next 24 hours.

Avalanche Price Analysis: Conclusion

Today’s Bitcoin price analysis is bullish, as a new higher low was established throughout the previous 24 hours, and the trend has resumed today. As a result, we anticipate AVAX/USD to try and break its prior high later today.

