Ava Labs launches AvaGPT on its platform

Ava Labs, the company behind the Avalanche network, has unveiled AvaGPT, a new addition to the growing number of blockchain companies adopting OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology. This move aims to provide quick answers to general questions from Avalanche users while still allowing access to the support team.

Ava Labs enters collaboration with Kapa AI

AvaGPT was developed in collaboration with Kapa AI, a ChatGPT service provider, and integrated into the Ava Labs Core platform. The creation of AvaGPT was led by the Ava Labs support team and engineers, ensuring that it is trained exclusively on Avalanche documentation. Users can still rely on the Ava Labs customer support team for assistance with their queries.

Ava Labs’ Core is a versatile platform that supports various blockchains, including Avalanche, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. It is widely utilized by users, and the company has plans to introduce more Avalanche-specific features in the future. To address user inquiries, Ava Labs already employs chatbot technology on its Discord server.

Ava Labs, headquartered in New York and established in 2018, launched the Avalanche proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain in September 2020. The company later introduced the Core Wallet, a decentralized app wallet, with the Android version launching in December. AvaGPT is the newest addition to the suite of tools available in the Core platform.

While details remain undisclosed, Ava Labs intends to launch more GPT-based products in the future. Other blockchain companies, such as Alchemy and Etherscan, are also leveraging ChatGPT technology. However, Ava Labs, like other users of OpenAI’s chatbot, includes a disclaimer that acknowledges the potential inaccuracies of AI-generated responses. AvaGPT is intended for informational purposes only.

The platform is targeting enhancement with the AI-powered Chatbot

The platform made it clear that neither they nor anyone in the Avalanche community can be held responsible for the content provided by the chatbot. The company assumes no responsibility for verifying the correctness, worthiness, or accuracy of the information provided. They do not moderate, monitor, or respond to conversations within the chat.

The issue of AI hallucinations, wherein AI generates false or fabricated information in its responses, remains a concern for the rapid development and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence. These challenges need to be addressed to ensure the reliability and trustworthiness of AI systems. In a recent development, the platform introduced Avalanche Arcad3, a program aimed at assisting traditional game developers in exploring games built using blockchain technology. This initiative showcases Ava Labs’ commitment to promoting innovation and the adoption of blockchain across various industries.

As Ava Labs continues to expand its offerings and integrate AI technologies like ChatGPT, users can expect improved access to information and support, enabling them to make the most of the Avalanche network. With AvaGPT and other GPT-based products on the horizon, the company is poised to further enhance the user experience and foster the growth of the Avalanche ecosystem.