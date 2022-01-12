TL;DR Breakdown

The concept of cryptocurrency is gaining more hype and relevance in different fields and sectors. With the widespread use of the digital asset industry, more famous and renowned personalities like Ajla Tomljanovic are gracing the crypto space in one way or another. Exchanges and platforms are contracting with various public figures as a part of their marketing and advertising strategy.

The growth of the NFT sector has also ensured that the crypto market gains more recognition in the sports and entertainment sector. Several new projects are following the same pattern to join both worlds. We have seen boxing and NBC players that have spent lavishly on various NFTs from different projects. Tennis players are now hopping on the same bandwagon by joining the NFT and crypto trend.

In a recent development, the most prominent digital asset exchange in Australia, BTC Markets, has announced that it will be sponsoring Ajla Tomljanovic. She is an Aussie professional tennis player. The tennis star will be sponsored for the Australian Open and Sydney Tennis Classic. Both of these tournaments will be held this month.

BTC Markets took Twitter to announce the sponsorship deal with Ajla Tomljanovic on Tuesday. The exchange commented that Tomljanovic will be in partnership with BTC markets, and her selection is inspired by ‘an increased investor activity from female investors in the last financial year.’

Now, the users of BTC Markets will have an opportunity to win tickets to the tournaments with an NFT as a show of proof of attendance. They will also have a chance of meeting the tennis star herself. Therefore, this exciting project is not only linking Tennis with crypto, but it is also helping users to win tickets to one of the most acclaimed Tennis tournaments.

Celebrities and renowned personalities continue to ride on the crypto wave

Over the last year or so, several cryptocurrency exchanges have made announcements and collaborations with public figures in the sports and entertainment world. The year 2021 led to a major breakthrough in the wide adoption and recognition of the crypto sector. The increasing popularity of NFTs has majorly achieved this.

Previously, FTX trading collaborated with the seven-time Super Bowl champion and American football star Tom Brady. He made an endorsement deal with the platform to receive an equity stake in FTX trading. Moreover, famous actor Matt Damon also did a commercial for the Crypto.com exchange. All these collaborations show a deeply rooted connection between celebrities and the crypto world, which is only getting more robust with time. Also, tennis star Naomi Osaka had also shown an interest in the popular meme token, Dogecoin, by launching an NFT.

BTC Markets has also fancied taking advantage of a similar trend. The cryptocurrency exchange explores new dimensions to increase its usability and popularity further. The exchange serves over 325,000 clients within Australia. These clients have made trades of over $14.30 Billion through the platform. With the market expansion, plans the exchange plan for the BTC Markets had previously hired David Raper and Garry Duursma as senior advisors. The sponsorship deal with Ajla Tomljanovic depicts the plan of the exchange for the near future.