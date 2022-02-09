TL; DR Breakdown

AssangeDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization raising funds for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has concluded its fundraiser. The funds have hit a milestone of $53.7 million, which is around 17,422 Ethereum. Going by previous news, the group would use the raised funds to buy art that the Wikileaks founder and Pak co-produced.

The said NFT, Censored, will be purchased by AssangeDAO, and the funds will, in turn, be used to help the Wikileaks boss fight his legal woes. Assange is on the course of fighting major legal issues later this month. Also, the Wikileaks founder might need help from the AssangeDAO group unless he gets extradited to the United States.



Assange has been in the prison system since 2020 in the United Kingdom on charges ranging from espionage and some other charges. However, the supporters do not believe these claims as they only know the man as a founder, publisher, and whistleblower.

With the bid scheduled to go down today, the highest bid has been about $13 million, roughly 4,242 Ethereum. The collection was floated two days ago, the exact day for the legal representation of the Wikileaks CEO to argue against flying him back to the U.S. However, funds raised by the DAO community will rank highest among the list of top amounts raised by a DAO entity.



Before this, a ConstitutionDAO fundraiser saw the organization raise $49 million to purchase a first edition of the U.S constitution. More than 10,000 individuals have been involved in the fundraiser, with the majority arguing for his transparency. In the latest interview, Pak, one of the digital artists involved in the painting, said the NFT was designed specifically for that reason.