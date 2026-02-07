🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Arweave

Arweave dismisses rumors that network stopped producing blocks for over 24 hours

2 mins read
910180
Arweave dismisses rumors that network stopped producing blocks for over 24 hours

In this post:

  • Arweave has dismissed rumors that claim the network stopped producing blocks for over 24 hours for no reason. 
  • The team claims the glitch was a result of stale data being displayed by one blockchain explorer.
  • Arweave claims that it processed more than two billion messages while reporting ecosystem upgrades and developments over the past year.

Arweave has dismissed rumors that claim the network stopped producing blocks. While the reports made it sound like an exploit occurred or something went wrong, like an outage, the team claims it’s just a case of outdated data. 

According to a post on X from one of the team members, certain blockchain explorers, particularly ViewBlock, have been displaying stale block data for Arweave, making it look like the chain stopped producing blocks after #1,851,686 on February 6. 

Arweave is all good 

“Arweave has been producing blocks continuously / all transactions are processing normally, etc,” the team member clarified

They explained that Viewblock’s explorer had, for some reason, started pulling a local cache count instead of the actual network block height, but the team is reportedly in touch with them to get it resolved.

The team hopes the clarification will put an end to the widespread rumors and FUD that have been spreading quickly across the Internet. It did not help matters that many sites also reported it as a critical outage or halt without verifying further. 

According to Arscan, the block production has continued nonstop with the latest blocks produced today, February 7. 

The Arweave ecosystem has been good in the last year

According to a video post from Taylor Lamprecht, a prominent figure in the Arweave ecosystem, the Arweave ecosystem has had a great year filled with key achievements, and there are already plans in the pipeline for developments. 

Some of the ecosystem’s key achievements were that it processed more than two billion messages over the past year, reduced state lookups from 10 seconds to 100 milliseconds, and started running high-frequency order books on-chain at 200-240 messages per second. 

As for upcoming developments, the video was filled with teasers, including about how Hyperbeam has evolved into something larger. There were also announcements regarding ongoing work in the ecosystem. 

Lamprecht talked about the Out-of-Context Competition, which involves chatting with digital twins and posting the conversations on X to win $100 in AR weekly. There are reportedly three weeks left with category prizes of $300 and $500 for the grand winners. 

Other updates ranged from talk about DecentLand Labs, the first multisig Lin AO Mainnet, and eye of Arweave, which is a new transaction analytics chart, to the launch of the Bazaar Portal Beta, a fully decentralized CMS on Arweave powered by AO processes for community-owned content. 

Arweave’s AR token is down 6.51% in the past day and 18% on the week. While some of the negative price action may be linked to the recent network stall reports, it could also have something to the with the overall negative headwinds in the overall crypto market, which most recently led to extreme volatility in ETH price, triggering nearly $87M in liquidations in a matter of 20 minutes according to Solana Floor.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

