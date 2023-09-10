Is Ark Invest’s Shift from Nvidia to The Trade Desk the Right AI Investment Move?

TL;DR Breakdown

In a strategic move reflecting its strong belief in the future of artificial intelligence (AI), Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has made notable adjustments to its investment portfolio. While maintaining a positive outlook on Nvidia, a prominent player in the AI hardware space, Ark Invest has trimmed its position in the company, reallocating capital to other growth stocks, with a particular focus on a less-hyped AI stock – The Trade Desk.

Ark Invest remains committed to the AI sector, projecting robust growth with AI software revenue expected to soar at a 42% annual rate, potentially reaching $14 trillion by the end of this decade. Despite this bullish sentiment, Ark Invest has made strategic decisions to respond to market dynamics.

Nvidia, known for its AI-centric processors, continues to hold a place in Ark’s portfolio, though its share price has surged by 100% in the last six months. Consequently, Ark Invest opted to trim its Nvidia holdings to capture gains and redeploy capital elsewhere.

The rise of The Trade Desk

A notable recipient of Ark Invest’s redeployed capital is The Trade Desk (TTD), an AI-driven growth stock that has been gaining substantial market share in recent years. The Trade Desk operates as a demand-side platform (DSP), offering a suite of advanced ad tech software designed to assist ad buyers in planning, measuring, and optimizing data-driven campaigns across various digital channels.

Despite competing in a market alongside giants like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, The Trade Desk has shown impressive growth, with CEO Jeff Green highlighting the company’s relative outperformance in recent quarters. In the June quarter, The Trade Desk achieved a remarkable 23% revenue increase, far outpacing industry leaders Alphabet and Meta, who reported growth rates of just 3% and 12%, respectively.

The Trade Desk’s competitive edge

Two key factors set The Trade Desk apart in the ad tech industry. Number One point is that it operates as an independent and buy-side-focused ad tech company, avoiding conflicts of interest that arise when companies participate on both sides of ad transactions. Unlike Alphabet and Meta, The Trade Desk does not own web properties or ad inventory, ensuring transparency and trust among its clients.

The second factor is Trade Desk’s software incorporates sophisticated AI, empowering advertisers with predictive insights and recommendations to optimize campaign performance. Leveraging a wealth of data, The Trade Desk’s AI engine has the advantage of high-quality, shared data from brands, fostering trust and collaboration.

As the largest independent DSP globally, The Trade Desk processes over 10 million ad requests per second, amassing a robust and unique dataset. This data-driven approach and technological excellence have not only earned The Trade Desk industry accolades but also make it a formidable competitor, even against tech giants like Alphabet.

Why is The Trade Desk a good AI investment option

Investors seeking exposure to the AI growth story should consider The Trade Desk as a compelling choice. While the stock may not be considered cheap at 24.8 times sales, it presents a reasonable valuation when compared to its three-year average of 29.9 times sales. Given the potential for market share gains and the company’s sophisticated AI capabilities, The Trade Desk offers investors a unique combination of independence, scale, and growth potential.

For risk-tolerant investors with an eye on AI’s future, The Trade Desk warrants attention. It is advisable to initiate a position conservatively, starting with no more than 1% of a portfolio and considering additional purchases as better opportunities arise. Ark Invest’s strategic reallocation of capital underscores its confidence in The Trade Desk’s prospects within the AI landscape, making it a noteworthy AI stock for investors to closely monitor.