Are publications from EverSurf organic or paid content?

In the present time, it’s inarguable that “content is king,” and it’s very crucial for different organizations and new businesses to succeed on the internet. In a time where information creation and consumption have rapidly increased, some businesses and digital marketers are trying to exploit the settings by disguising promotional content as organic and unbiased materials rather than for what it truly is.

The bad marketing ploy of EverSurf

This is the case for EverSurf, which is presented as an all-in-one application for interacting with Everscale. EverSurf claims to be the most trusted blockchain browser built on high-speed Everscale blockchain for DeFi, NFT, and the Web3 ecosystem.

Earlier this month, one of the officials, or perhaps, a paid promoter of EverSurf Michael Kabanov, reached out to the Cryptopolitan team for an advertisement. Kabanov wanted to buy banner ad space on Cryptopolitan’s homepage but later turned to demand that 10 paid content be published as organic or news material alongside the banner deal.

Cryptopolitan declined the offer because it refutes what the site stands for – neutrality and transparency to the audience. Despite the offer being rejected by Cryptopolitan’s team, Kabanov continued to follow up, negotiating to reduce the items from 10 to “5, 3, 1,” trying to treat news as a commodity.

A call for transparency

Everscale, the parent company of EverSurf, is an established player in the cryptocurrency space, and its native cryptocurrency EVER has more than $114 million in market capitalization. This marketing ploy isn’t expected of them. Trying to farm organic interest by deceit doesn’t speak well about their product or services either. This could leave many wondering whether past, current, and future publications from EverSurf are genuine or paid content disguised to attract organic attention.

The crypto community should be weary of any and every information they consume. Crypto publications also should warn their audiences of such companies to make the cryptocurrency and blockchain space safer and to reduce misleading content.