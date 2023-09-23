Architect fintech earns NFA license to offer brokerage services

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Architect Financial Technologies, a startup founded by former FTX US president Brett Harrison, is making significant moves in the world of financial derivatives. This expansion comes as its subsidiary, Architect Financial Derivatives, receives approval from the National Futures Association (NFA) to operate as an independent introducing broker. The company’s ambitions extend beyond just cryptocurrency derivatives, … Read more

Architect Financial Technologies, a startup founded by former FTX US president Brett Harrison, is making significant moves in the world of financial derivatives. This expansion comes as its subsidiary, Architect Financial Derivatives, receives approval from the National Futures Association (NFA) to operate as an independent introducing broker. The company’s ambitions extend beyond just cryptocurrency derivatives, as it aims to make its mark in both the digital and traditional financial markets.

Architect cleared to act as a brokerage platform

An introducing broker, as defined by the NFA, is a member organization that solicits or accepts orders to buy or sell various financial instruments, including futures contracts, commodity options, retail off-exchange forex contracts, or swaps. However, it does not handle customer funds directly; instead, it connects customers with appropriate services and products. Architect Financial Technologies primarily operates as a software provider. Brett Harrison, the founder of Architect Financial Technologies, shared his company’s strategic focus.

Harrison noted that the main objective of the firm is to build out regulated businesses in the exchange-traded derivatives spaces, not just for crypto derivatives but for derivatives at large. This clear vision underscores Architect’s commitment to becoming a significant player in the derivatives market. According to the company’s official statement, the Architect trading platform will facilitate trading in a wide range of derivatives. These trades will take place on exchanges regulated by the CFTC, with clearing services provided through established and regulated partners.

Targeting the crypto and traditional derivatives markets

The platform will also offer qualified customers access to over 20 regulated exchanges worldwide. Architect Financial Technologies embarked on its journey in January, securing $5 million in initial investment from backers that include Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures, among others. Its primary mission was to develop and provide trading software tailored for institutional investors. Notably, Brett Harrison served as the president of FTX US from May 2021 until September 2022. Harrison resigned before the cryptocurrency exchange’s bankruptcy, along with several other FTX-related companies, in November of that same year.

Harrison’s interactions and experiences with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried were documented in a comprehensive Twitter thread in January, shedding light on the complexities within the cryptocurrency industry. During his tenure at FTX US, headquartered in Chicago, Harrison oversaw significant developments, including a successful $400-million funding round and the announcement of plans to launch a stock trading platform. Like many other former FTX executives, Harrison began his career at Jane Street Capital, a prominent quantitative trading firm.

Architect Financial Technologies’ foray into derivatives brokerage services represents a strategic expansion in the financial sector. With NFA approval in hand, the company is poised to bridge the gap between traditional and cryptocurrency derivatives markets, providing institutional investors with access to a broader spectrum of financial instruments and exchanges. Brett Harrison’s extensive experience in the industry positions Architect as a formidable player in this evolving landscape.