Apu Apustaja Memecoin Launches High-Visibility Billboard Campaign in New York City

Phoenix, USA, June 4th, 2024, Chainwire

Apu Apustaja, the memecoin exciting the entire crypto industry, is also a new sensation in the busy streets of New York City, where flashy billboards advertise the project to passersby and onlookers. The famous frog memecoin appears on 13 billboards set at various stops in Manhattan, including one in the bustling Times Square, possibly the best-known intersection in the world with skyrocketing commercial appeal.

New York is one of the biggest economic centers globally. It is home to Wall Street firms, powerful banking institutions, and a well-established crypto community. Advertising within this city marks a notable milestone for Apu Apustaja, broadening its visibility and reach. The delightful meme-inspired coin can now reach a wider audience and onboard new people who are passionate about the project and its future.

The Apu Apustaja billboards in New York are part of the project’s extensive marketing campaign to boost brand awareness and recognition. The team’s marketing efforts include publishing web articles and interacting with its growing community on various channels, including X(Twitter), Telegram, and Instagram. Above all, the team says this is just the beginning of what they have planned for the project’s evolution and its backers.

Since its release, Apu has experienced a series of important developments. For instance, the project listed its token, $APU, on MEXC, Bitget, Bitmart, Gate.io, BingX, CoinEx, and LBank Exchange. It also secured a market maker and passed an audit with Metatrust.

More importantly, the project purchased APU.COM, which will become its official website with an imminent move from the former Apu.community domain. This epic event delighted its loyal supporters, including over 12000 coin holders and 15000 Telegram channel members.

About Apu

The project is inspired by Apu Apustaja, a popular internet meme that translates to “Help Helper” in English and originates from a Finnish imageboard. Its appearance resembles another popular meme, Pepe, which also inspired a renowned memecoin. The two are part of an emerging trend in the memecoin niche, which sees frog-inspired memecoins replacing dog-inspired coins, such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

Apu takes a laidback, humorous approach to crypto. It rose from humble beginnings to internet fame and, now, public advertisements in New York. The team refers to this growing community as “frens”. It pledges its commitment to a fair and transparent evolution for Apu.

The $APU token is currently for sale on Uniswap, where interested buyers can purchase it for ETH simply by connecting their wallets.

If one is in New York, it is essential not to miss the adorable Apu popping up on a commercial billboard nearby.

Users can follow the project and stay up to date with its development at these links: Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram | Instagram

Jim Jonestown

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.