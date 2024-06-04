BlastOff Prepares for $OFF Token Listing Following Sold-Out IDO

June 4th, 2024, Saint Lucia, Rodney Bay

BlastOff, an innovative native Yield-based LaunchPad and Yield Aggregator on the Blast network, is set to list its native token, $OFF, following a successful Initial Dex Offering (IDO).

Key Achievements of BlastOff:

Award-Winning Innovation: BlastOff’s concept secured a runner-up position in the prestigious Blast Big Bang event, highlighting its innovative approach.

Strong Testnet Performance: With $24 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) on the testnet, BlastOff demonstrated impressive user engagement, and the launch of more lucrative vaults on mainnet should see this performance be matched and hopefully surpassed.

Solid Community Foundation: Over 100,000 engaged followers across various platforms showcase BlastOff's strong user base.

Extensive Network: 36 strategic partnerships within DeFi provide BlastOff with crucial resources and expertise for growth.

36 strategic partnerships within DeFi provide BlastOff with crucial resources and expertise for growth. Sold-Out IDO: The IDO for $OFF achieved a complete sell-out, indicating substantial participation and confidence in the platform.

Understanding the Blast Network

The foundation of BlastOff lies in the Blast network, an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) solution that potentially leaps beyond traditional L2s by offering native yield and automatic compounding. Key features include:

Auto Rebasing : Users benefit from compounded interest without manual intervention.

L1 Staking : Adds extra yield on Blast's Layer 1.

: Adds extra yield on Blast’s Layer 1. T-Bill Yield: Utilizes MakerDAO’s T-Bill protocol to generate additional yield for USDB, Blast’s auto-rebasing stablecoin.

Revolutionising Initial Dex Offerings (IDOs) with Native Yield IDOs (YIDOs)

BlastOff introduces Native Yield IDOs (YIDOs), a concept that aims for users to stake ETH or stablecoins with the potential to generate yield supporting new projects without direct capital investment. Benefits of YIDOs include:

Potential for passive income generation

Early access to new projects

Portfolio diversification

YZone – Elevating Yield Generation

YZone, an innovative yield aggregator within the Blast ecosystem, aims to surpass Blast’s native yield through strategic execution in collaboration with Governance. Yield opportunities are categorized based on risk profiles. Users can find more details on the website.

Access Unrealised Yield with the Future Yield Minter Vault

The Future Yield Minter Vault allows users to stake ETH and mint up to 5 years’ yield initially, extendable to 10 years, integrating seamlessly with Blast’s DeFi ecosystem.

$OFF Token Utilities

The utilities associated with $OFF are crafted to share value with the most active and loyal participants of the BlastOff ecosystem. By staking $OFF, users amplify their Blast Force Score, unlocking various benefits across different aspects of the platform:

YIDOs: Higher allocations for automatic participation.

Higher allocations for automatic participation. Native Blast Staking: Lower fees for yield generation.

YZone: Potential for higher yields and lower fees.

Governance : Influence over YZone Vaults and YIDO deal flow.

: Influence over YZone Vaults and YIDO deal flow. Community Incentives: Actively participating users are rewarded with $OFF tokens, fostering community engagement and contribution.

Treasury Revenue Share: Rewards for active participation.

Rewards for active participation. Yield Boost: Increased earnings in YZone.

Project Benefits:

Fundraising potential: Projects that leverage the BlastOff platform and its engaged user base can raise more capital through YIDOs.

Projects that leverage the BlastOff platform and its engaged user base can raise more capital through YIDOs. Exposure to a wider audience: Launching on BlastOff allows projects to reach a broader audience.

Launching on BlastOff allows projects to reach a broader audience. Streamlined fundraising process: BlastOff offers a user-friendly platform for projects to conduct their IDOs efficiently.

Team and Token Information

The BlastOff team consists of 8 veterans with extensive experience in Launchpad and DeFi integration. The team has been building and managing Launchpads since 2021.

BlastOff’s native token, $OFF, is gearing up for its official listing on the following exchanges: Thruster, Gate and MEXC

Token Ticker: $OFF

Token Chain: Blast, Polygon

Total Supply: 10,000,000

Initial Mcap (excluding liquidity): $232,500

Listing Date: 05 June 2024 at 10 a.m. UTC

Listing Price: $0.4

Market Makers: Trireme Trading

Users can follow BlastOff socials for updates:

