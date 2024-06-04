Notcoin Trading Volume Up Almost 200% in 24 Hours as Crypto Traders Eye New Gaming Token

Ton Network’s new gaming token Notcoin ($NOT) is surging in price and trading volume as Telegram users flock to the play-to-earn game. The token is up 225% in the past 7 days to a price of $0.0224, with trading volume up more than 200% in the past 24 hours to $4.3 billion.

Notcoin's pump has created opportunities for traders, but it may be just the beginning of a larger surge in the crypto gaming space.

Notcoin brings play-to-earn to TON Network

$NOT launched on the TON Network—the blockchain originally built by Telegram, the messaging app with more than 700 million users—as the network’s first play-to-earn token.

In the Notcoin Game, players can tap a digital coin and complete simple tasks, such as following accounts on X or Telegram, to earn tokens. These tokens can then be redeemed for $NOT on TON Network.

While there are other gaming tokens on TON Network, $NOT represents the first viral play-to-earn coin to launch on the blockchain. Before this week’s price surge, Notcoin had 35 million players.

Notcoin surges on strong momentum, higher move possible

Notcoin’s strong upside move came after TON Network officially began allowing in-game redemptions of virtual game tokens for $NOT on May 16. After the token’s gains, it now has a market cap of $2.3 billion—making it the 52nd-largest cryptocurrency in the market.

Even more impressive is Notcoin’s trading volume, which is up to $4.3 billion in the last 24 hours. The token’s volume has surpassed that of meme coins like Bonk and Floki Inu, leading the team behind Notcoin to signal that majors like DogWifHat and Pepe could fall next.

Notcoin may have more gas in the tank to move even higher. One technical analyst predicted that $NOT’s current trajectory could carry the token to $0.04 before the pump decelerates. Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who was gifted $7 million worth of $NOT tokens, said he plans to hold the tokens until they 100x in value.

It remains to be seen whether Notcoin can continue its dominance, but the project’s association with Telegram is a huge benefit. Telegram has more than 700 million users globally, many of whom could jump into the Notcoin game after seeing this week’s price gains.

