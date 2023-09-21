Aptos Labs partners with Coinbase Pay to streamline Web3 onboarding

TL;DR Breakdown

In a significant move to simplify the entry into the web3 ecosystem, Aptos Labs has integrated Coinbase Pay into its crypto wallet, Petra. This collaboration aims to provide a seamless experience for users to exchange value within the Aptos ecosystem, whether they are accessing Petra via a mobile device or a web browser. The integration allows users to add APT, Aptos Labs’ native token, to their Petra wallets through various payment options, including bank transfers, debit and credit cards, and even their Coinbase account balances.

Strategic collaboration for enhanced functionality

The partnership comes as part of Aptos Labs’ broader initiative to enhance the web3 user experience. By incorporating Coinbase Pay, a well-known fiat on-ramp, the company intends to reduce the friction often experienced by new users when converting fiat currency into crypto and vice versa. However, this stride is expected to attract a new wave of Petra users from Coinbase’s extensive community, thereby expanding the user base for both platforms.

The integration of Coinbase Pay into Petra follows a series of similar efforts by companies to improve customer onboarding by enhancing functionality. In some instances, these enhancements have been achieved through collaborations with traditional tech giants.

Last month, Aptos Labs announced that it was exploring “innovative solutions” related to asset tokenization and digital payments in collaboration with Microsoft. Similarly, Coinbase has maintained a working relationship with payments behemoth PayPal since at least 2021.

Founded by former Meta employees, Aptos Labs aims to leverage this partnership to establish a more direct connection with Coinbase’s millions of users. The collaboration is seen as a strategic move to not only simplify but also accelerate the adoption of web3 technologies. By offering a range of global payment options, from PayPal to direct checking, the partnership promises to make the Aptos ecosystem more accessible than ever.

In summary, the integration of Coinbase Pay into Aptos Labs’ Petra wallet marks a significant step in simplifying the web3 onboarding process. By offering multiple payment options and a user-friendly interface, the partnership aims to attract a broader audience to the web3 ecosystem.