Anthropic on Thursday announced the launch of Claude 3.5 Sonnet, which is set to rival OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro. The San Francisco-based company said that Sonnet is its most “intelligent” model yet and the first release in its upcoming Claude 3.5 range.

Claude is a generative AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT or Gemini. The bots have gained massive popularity, thanks to their uncanny ability to mimic human conversations as well as perform tasks such as writing poetry or code.

Anthropic says Sonnet is faster and more humorous

In a blog post, Anthropic claimed that Claude 3.5 Sonnet outperforms its closest competitors on key benchmarks like coding, math and reasoning. The company also said Sonnet, which can write and edit, is twice as fast as its previous leading model, Claude 3 Opus, and is 80% cheaper.

“It [Sonnet] shows marked improvement in grasping nuance, humor, and complex instructions, and is exceptional at writing high-quality content with a natural, relatable tone,” the company said. “It handles code translations with ease, making it particularly effective for updating legacy applications and migrating codebases.”

Anthropic added that Claude 3.5 Sonnet performed well in tasks requiring visual reasoning, like interpreting charts, graphs, or transcribing text from “imperfect images.” The new model comes after rival OpenAI debuted its GPT-4o model in May. Anthropic said it will release Claude 3.5 Haiku and Claude 3.5 Opus, more advanced models, later this year.

Users can try Sonnet for free on the company’s website, Claude.ai, and on the Claude iOS app. Claude Pro and Team subscribers can access it with higher rate limits, it said. The chatbot is also available via the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI.

Meanwhile, Anthropic also launched ‘Artifacts’, a feature that allows users to ask the Claude artificial intelligence chatbot to generate text documents, code, mermaid diagrams, vector graphics, or even games. Artifacts appear next to the chat conversation window.

“This creates a dynamic workspace where they can see, edit, and build upon Claude’s creations in real-time, seamlessly integrating AI-generated content into their projects and workflows,” the company wrote.

Anthropic is backed by Google and Amazon. It raised $7.3 billion in funding over the past year. Amazon alone put in $4 billion in the firm.

