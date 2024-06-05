Google’s Gemini app finally debuts in UK and EU markets

Google’s AI chatbot app, Gemini AI is now officially available in the UK and EU markets several months after it launched in the US. Gemini is also behind many of the AI features the tech giant has churned out lately.

The chatbot launched in the US some months ago but has not been available for users in the UK and EU until now, pushing its availability to over 170 countries. The UK launch makes the tech giant’s most popular AI offering accessible to millions more users at a time when competition in the AI industry continues.

iOS users will wait a little longer for Gemini

The Gemini app is presently available for Android devices and will roll out to iOS devices in the “next couple of weeks.”

“We remain dedicated to making Gemini available to as many people as possible. By expanding our language support and reaching new countries, we’re ensuring more people can supercharge their ideas with Gemini,” said the group product manager for Gemini experiences at Google, Jules Walter.

According to Walter, the app is like a personal AI assistant on a phone that can help users accomplish several tasks.

“It’s an important first step in building a true AI assistant – one that is conversational, multimodal, and helpful.” Jules Walter.

The rollout into the UK comes when tech firms are jostling for market dominance in the AI industry. Microsoft recently unveiled its AI-powered laptops and tablets that have its Copilot AI assistance.

🎉Today we’re thrilled to be launching Gemini in the UK. This new AI-powered app assistant empowers you to supercharge your productivity and creativity on the go⚡ Here’s what you need to know ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZAdaJAyDUc — Google UK (@GoogleUK) June 5, 2024

On the other hand, ChatGPT maker – OpenAI also unveiled the latest version of the chatbot with enhanced conversational capabilities for understanding voice, texts, and visual inputs.

Firms scramble for dominance despite the hiccups

Although the generative AI industry is fast growing and expanding across the globe, the tech has also come with its challenges.

Users have accused the tools of perpetuating racial stereotypes. For instance, Google once apologized after its image generation tool created inaccurate racial diverse images.

OpenAI also removed one of the voices used for ChatGPT following an outcry that the voice sounded like movie star Scarlett Johansson’s.

The actress herself also complained. She also claimed that OpenAI had approached her about becoming a voice in the app, an offer she turned down.

