Anthony Scaramucci sticks to $150K Bitcoin call, says will add AVAX to SkyBridge treasury

Bitcoin hovered around $112,000 to $113,000 on Monday when Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, confirmed live on CNBC that he’s not moving from his original $150,000 year-end price target for the top crypto.

That came minutes before he announced a separate move: he’s joining AvaxOne as its lead advisor and plans to add AVAX to SkyBridge’s crypto treasury.

According to the live interview, Anthony said AvaxOne is working to grow exposure to AVAX, the native token of Avalanche, a blockchain already used by Visa, BlackRock, and JPMorgan. He explained Avalanche has something different from other chains: a custom feature called subnets.

“It allows for people to sort of have their own digital fingerprint,” he said, comparing Avalanche to a Swiss Army knife for developers.

Scaramucci confirms SkyBridge will buy AVAX, calls Avalanche a multi-chain tool

Anthony said Avalanche is already powering tokenization projects for major financial players. “Lots of big corporate CTOs are picking up Avalanche as part of their story to tokenize their funds or potentially even tokenize their stock,” he said.

While Ethereum and Solana remain dominant, he made it clear that Avalanche’s custom subnet capability makes it stand out. “You can do some customization on the chain through the contract,” he said.

When asked whether this meant Avalanche was replacing Ethereum or Solana, Anthony pushed back. “We believe in a multi-chain world,” he said, and confirmed that SkyBridge still holds and supports multiple tokens. But now, AVAX is joining that mix with Anthony’s full support. He added that the partnership includes HiveMind and the Avalanche Foundation, both backing the AvaxOne project.

He said Avalanche may have a smaller market cap than Ethereum or Solana, but “we made a big bet on this,” citing the growing list of institutions already building on it. The decision to include AVAX in the treasury comes alongside a broader move to ramp up tokenization.

Anthony said there’s “going to be a digital asset treasury for Avalanche,” confirming SkyBridge’s commitment. But he also used that moment to reiterate his belief that crypto isn’t zero-sum, and different chains can rise together.

Anthony defends Bitcoin forecast, shrugs off September dip

Bitcoin’s pullback didn’t rattle Anthony at all. He brushed off the 3–4% dip as normal market chop and reminded viewers of the seasonal trends. “September is typically the worst month for the cryptocurrency businesses,” he said, linking the drop to tax selling and earlier price run-ups.

He said, “We’re just churning a little bit.” Still, he expects November and December to be “good buying periods” and remains firm on his call: Bitcoin to hit $150,000 by year-end.

Asked whether Bitcoin could fall to $100,000 or lower, Anthony didn’t rule it out but said that wouldn’t change his outlook. “You could go below 100,” he admitted, adding that “90 is possible… I’m sure 80, I’m sure 75 possible.” But he said it would be hard to shake his confidence now. “If you had your faith shaken, it would like domino into me. But I think it’d be very hard at this point.”

He reminded everyone of his first Bitcoin investment in October 2020, when Bitcoin was just $20,000. “People lambasted us and said that it was internet magic money,” he said. “We went from 120 to 112 in five years,” referring to volatility. But that volatility, he said, hasn’t gone away, it’s just now accompanied by more demand. He pointed to ETF buying and the rise of crypto treasuries as signs the space is only growing.

The interview then veered toward politics. When asked if the Trump family should be involved in crypto, Anthony said he sees no issue. “I don’t think people… because their dad is a political official should be precluded from doing business,” he said.

He described himself as a libertarian and said Eric Trump has every right to build in the crypto industry. Anthony said he saw Eric the Monday night prior to his CNBC appearance.

