logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Another crypto firm forced to lay off workers to survive the bear market

crypto

TL;DR Breakdown

  • OSL, a Hong Kong-based exchange for digital assets, is cutting around a third of its costs including staff layoffs.
  • OSL is supported by Fidelity, a major asset management company that has introduced a number of products for investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • The exchange joins the list of massive layoffs in the industry.

Fidelity International-backed OSL, a Hong Kong-based exchange for digital assets, is slashing around a third of its expenses following months of turmoil in the cryptocurrency market.

That includes staff layoffs, though the company did not specify how much of its workforce was being dismissed. OSL offers software solutions, cryptocurrency trading, and custody services to institutional clients.

According to Bloomberg, OSL’s parent entity BC Technology Group CEO Hugh Madden stated in a statement on Tuesday that the exchange reduced costs due to “current market conditions,” which included a “headcount cut.”

OSL is supported by Fidelity, a major asset management company that has introduced a number of products for investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Fidelity introduced a product last year that allowed its customers to add Bitcoin to their retirement plans, making up to 20% of their portfolio.

Massive Crypto layoffs

OSL is not the only exchange to implement such policies. Most recently Blockchain.com announced that it would lay off 110 individuals, or 28% of its workforce. The move represents the company’s second significant layoff. The business let off 25% of its workforce in July 2022, claiming a harsh bear market. Top executives also saw wage reductions, and they provided a 4–12 week benefit package to disgruntled employees.

The business was responding to the considerable challenges it had encountered in 2022. They made the decision to cut operating expenses and improve the products they were providing to clients.

On January 6, CEO John Crain announced that the number of staff at the non-fungible token (NFT) exchange SuperRare has reduced by 30%. Adding that the firm is giving in to the effects of the prolonged crypto winter that has frozen various market sectors.

Throughout the second half of 2022, the so-called “crypto winter” raged, bringing with it a sharp decline in the value of crypto assets as well as numerous high-profile bankruptcies. The most notable, and still having an impact on the crypto industry, was the rival exchange FTX’s collapse in November.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Lacton Muriuki

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton is an experienced journalist specializing in blockchain-based technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency. He dabbles in daily crypto news rich with well-researched stats. He adds aesthetic appeal, adding a human face to technology.

Related News

Hot Stories

Solana price analysis: SOL could move past $40 high if $27 resistance is cleared
18 January, 2023
2 mins read
Another crypto firm forced to lay off workers to survive the bear market
18 January, 2023
2 mins read
WEF panel examines the benefits of a tokenized economy
17 January, 2023
2 mins read
Shiba Inu Coin Price Prediction 2023 - 2032: Is SHIB Skyrocketing Soon?
17 January, 2023
2 mins read
SEC accidentally exposed crypto miners' private data: Report
17 January, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Another crypto firm forced to lay off workers to survive the bear market
18 January, 2023
2 mins read
WEF panel examines the benefits of a tokenized economy
17 January, 2023
2 mins read
SEC accidentally exposed crypto miners' private data: Report
17 January, 2023
2 mins read
Thai SEC unveils new crypto custody update
17 January, 2023
2 mins read
In pictures: All you need to know about National Geographic's first NFT series
17 January, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here