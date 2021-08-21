TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin futures ETFs are getting more popular than ever.

AdvisorShares, an investment manager, has reached out to SEC with a Bitcoin ETF proposal for approval.

Various market gurus like the CEO of Osprey Funds claim that an SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF this year might be impossible.

A Bitcoin ETF is responsible for tracking the price of Bitcoin, but the benefit of having access to a Bitcoin futures ETF is that the security will be available for trade as a normal stock, and this makes it intriguing in the eyes of investment management firms who are gunning for Bitcoin futures ETF or exchange-traded fund.

These exchange-traded funds or ETFs, when approved, will provide rapid exposure to a lot of stock investors to cryptocurrencies. There are plenty of investment managers who have currently applied for approval with the United States monetary regulatory authority, the Securities and Exchange Committee. A fresh applicant for Bitcoin futures ETF approval is AdvisorShares.

Morgan Creek Capital to serve as sub-advisor for Bitcoin futures ETF

The ETF proposal has yet to be reviewed by the SEC that mentioned Morgan Creek Capital, a prominent investment advisor, as a sub-advisor for the ETF that will be managed under AdvisorShares. The organization will be responsible for providing proper guidance and expert advice on the management of the Bitcoin ETF for AdvisorShares.

The SEC chairman, Gary Gensler, had previously mentioned that he is in favor of those Bitcoin ETFs related to trading futures contracts but is yet to approve the dozens of applications pending with the SEC.

It seems that the chairman of SEC is considering Bitcoin futures ETFs as compared to the physical ones.