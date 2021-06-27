TL;DR Breakdown

Binance NFT market successfully sell of Andy Warhol art for $2.8M

Justin Sun, TRON developer wins auction Bid

Other NFT sales to watch for on Binance

Late American artist Andy Warhol’s popular visual art ‘Three Self-Portraits’ has been sold for $2.8M as a non-fungible token (NFT) on the Binance NFT market.

The portrait marks as part of the first to trade in the Binance NFT market, which launched on Thursday.

It marks a good start for Binance NFT to successfully auction off the popular pop artists’ work, going under the hammer in partnership with APENFT.

However, Andy Warhol’s NFT was planned to be among Binance NFT market debutant premium NFT titled The Genesis featuring Warhol’s Three Self-Portraits,” as well as a newly digitized NFT of Salvador Dali’s “Divine Comedy: rebeget.

Interestingly, all 34 works of Andy Warhol titled “Nivirna” had been sold APENFT announced.

Justin Sun wins Andy Warhol NFT auction bid

Justin Sun, the Chinese developer of TRON, won the ‘Three Self-Portraits’ bid for $2.8M.

He won several auctions in the past, including Beeples “Ocean Front,” which sold for $6 million. Most recently, Sun purchased Picasso and Warhol paintings too.

The Chinese crypto guru is a known avid collector of NFTs. He tried recently to win Beeples Record-breaking $69 million NFT. He recently revealed the launch of the JUST NFT Fund. A platform where the world’s top artists would be minted on the blockchain.

Sun commented on the fund, saying, “JUST NFT will build a bridge between blockchain and the world’s top artists, supporting the growth of native NFT artists in the world of crypto.”

Other collections to watch out for on Binance NFT debut

Binance NFT mystery box, a new way for traders to access special NFT, featured on Thursday. Each mystery box will contain a different set of NFT, with the first box featuring 16 “tokidoki” characters, toys from the Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand created in 2006 by Italian artist Simone Legno.

The auction is one of the 100 creator program Binance announced recently to spearhead the launch of its NFT market. Only these 100 selected artists would be allowed to sell their work in the opening week of the market launch.

However, details about how these arts fared are yet to be revealed amidst news that Andy Warhol NFT has been sold.