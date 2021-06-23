TL;DR Breakdown

Binance NFT market to launch tomorrow

Why Binance market would be a plus for NFT space

Number one crypto exchange firm Binance would finally float Binance NFT market on Thursday after previously announcing its break into the NFT industry.

Binance NFT market debut would kick off with a premium NFT auction featuring artworks by Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali.

Warhol, during his lifetime was a top-notch artist, film director, and producer and an evergreen leading figure in the visual art movement known as pop art. Salvador Dali, however, was a surrealist artist renowned for his technical skill, precise craftsmanship, and striking and bizarre images in his work.

The debutant Binance NFT auction titled The Genesis would feature Warhol’s Three Self-Portraits,” as well as a newly digitized NFT of Salvador Dali‘s “Divine Comedy: rebeget.

In a press statement by Binance, the theme of the auction blends with the title (The Genesis) as it is to usher in a new wave of Renaissance with NFTs.

Other collections to watch out for on Binance NFT debut

Binance NFT mystery box, a new way for traders to access special NFT, would also feature on Thursday. Each mystery box will contain a different set of NFT, with the first box featuring 16 “tokidoki” characters, toys from the Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand created in 2006 by Italian artist Simone Legno.

The auction is one of the 100 creator program Binance announced recently to spearhead the launch of its NFT market. Only these 100 selected artists would be allowed to sell their work in the opening week of the market launch.

Binance entry, a boost for NFT space

The entry of the largest crypto exchange firm into the NFT space is undoubtedly a massive boost for the industry.

Binance NFT market opens up space to about 50 million Binance wallet users and many other artists who are ready to tokenize their works. Also, Celebrities ready to join the recent crypto frenzy can quickly get on with the new platform from a trusted brand.