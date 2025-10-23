Amazon debuts AI-powered glasses and robots to speed up deliveries

Amazon has recently demonstrated its commitment to continually working to accelerate the delivery of everyday items to its clients. This was after the tech giant shifted the standard from two-day to same-day and even one-hour delivery.

Currently, Amazon aims to save precious seconds on each delivery with robots, AI, and new eyewear assistance.

Amazon’s commitment to accelerating the delivery process with its advanced glasses

After reports leaked that Amazon was developing advanced glasses last year, the tech company showcased the glasses for delivery workers for the first time this week.

Internally known as Amelia, these glasses feature a small screen that provides turn-by-turn directions, scans package codes, and takes photos to confirm deliveries.

Considering the unique features, analysts mentioned that the tech giant’s glasses might replace the big handheld GPS devices that drivers currently use. Additionally, they noted that these glasses can provide individuals with useful navigation advice, such as suggesting which way to turn when exiting an apartment elevator or even ways to avoid an aggressive dog at a client’s house.

To work effectively, sources familiar with the situation pointed out that Amazon’s advanced glasses connect to a controller attached to a driver’s vest. Meanwhile, the tech company revealed its designed swappable battery packs to solve battery life challenges.

This announcement was made at Amazon’s yearly “Delivering the Future” logistics event. Notably, this event aimed to enhance the “last 100 yards” of delivery, which the company highlighted as typically the most expensive part of getting packages to customers.

To illustrate its dedication to accelerating the delivery process, reports from reliable sources indicate that Amazon launched a delivery van scanner last year, which made work easier for drivers. According to these reports, the van scanner enabled drivers to identify packages at each stop by shining a green light on them, thereby saving the time that drivers would otherwise waste reading labels.

Apart from this innovation, the sources also noted that the tech giant presented new digital maps to reporters in June of this year. These digital maps provide more detailed information about neighborhoods, building shapes, and obstacles compared to Google Maps.

Beryl Tomay acknowledges the effectiveness of Amazon’s advanced glasses

Beryl Tomay, Amazon’s Vice President of Transportation, mentioned that several drivers had already tested the advanced glasses on their routes.

Following their feedback on Amazon’s advanced glasses, Tomay stated that the eyeglasses reduce the need to simultaneously handle both a phone and a package. She explained that they keep the driver focused, hence improving their safety. Hence, according to her, some drivers have saved up to 30 minutes in their shifts since news of the maneuver has spread.

Tomay also noted that drivers and their contracted firms will not be forced to use smart glasses. Additionally, she mentioned that the company plans to give out the smart glasses for free to those who opt to use them. However, Tomay cautioned that the glasses remain experimental and Amazon’s plans for them have not yet been finalized.

To make work easier, the online store recently announced the launch of a robotic arm that it said would help warehouse workers pick items from shelves and organize them, thereby speeding up and improving the accuracy of order delivery.

Amazon said the Blue Jay robot can reduce injury rates and operate in a more compact space than older robots, which typically require three separate stations.

In related events, Amazon’s glasses launch coincides with Samsung’s unveiling of the Galaxy XR. The South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate is the latest to take on the category with the Galaxy XR. Samsung began selling it on Tuesday night for $1,800, about half the price of Apple’s Vision Pro.

Those who buy the new gadget early will also receive a suite of digital freebies, including free access to the paid version of Google’s Gemini AI assistant and YouTube Premium for a year. The headset was made in collaboration with Google for the software and Qualcomm, which makes the chip powering the Galaxy XR.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.