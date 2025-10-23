T. Rowe Price has filed with the SEC to launch a crypto ETF that will allow investors to invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The ETF will be an actively managed fund that aims to outperform the FTSE Crypto U.S. Listed Index. If approved, it will trade on the NYSE Arca under a ticker symbol that has yet to be announced.

T. Rowe Price moves into crypto with new active ETF plan

T. Rowe Price manages $1.77 trillion in assets and has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to create its first Active Crypto Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).

The filing states that the fund will hold 5 – 15 different digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Litecoin (LTC). The company said this number may change depending on market conditions.

The Active Crypto ETF will only hold “eligible assets” to stay within clear legal boundaries and comply with SEC rules, thereby avoiding the legal issues that have affected other crypto projects in recent years. The fund will also maintain a portion of its assets in cash, stablecoins, or short-term safe investments, such as bank deposits, to ensure it always has sufficient liquid funds for expenses.

T. Rowe Price Sponsor LLC will manage the fund’s operations, trading decisions, and long-term strategy. At the same time, CSC Delaware Trust Company will act as the trustee to ensure that its activities comply with the rules. T. Rowe Price Associates will handle accounting, record keeping, and reporting.

Another interesting point in the filing is that the fund may include staking in the future if regulators allow it. The ETF could generate additional income for investors and support the network’s operations. However, the company stated that it will only move forward once U.S. regulators provide clear guidance and rules on staking.

The Active Crypto ETF will have experts as managers who will monitor price trends, market activity, and long-term growth of each coin to determine the optimal time to buy, sell, or adjust the fund’s position.

Rising investor demand pushes major firms to add crypto funds

Companies like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale have launched Bitcoin ETFs, bringing in more than $150 billion in investments in just a few months.

The SEC also approved Ethereum ETFs later in the same year, and these attracted $23 billion in assets in just a few months.

T. Rowe Price is following the lead of popular financial companies like Fidelity, VanEck, and ProShares, which have also expanded into crypto investments. ProShares, for example, recently filed for its own mixed digital coin fund that will hold several cryptocurrencies instead of just one.

The SEC is currently reviewing over 90 applications for different types of crypto ETFs. Some focus on single coins, such as Solana, while others, like the T. Rowe Price proposal, include multiple digital assets in a single fund. Analysts say all these applications prove just how optimistic investors are about the future of crypto regulation in the United States.

T. Rowe Price did not make any comments, but this move demonstrates how much financial institutions now view crypto as a genuine investment opportunity.

