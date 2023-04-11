The Altcoins season – Cryptocurrencies to watch in 2023

Altcoins come back to life after one of the longest crypto winters. Cryptocurrencies have experienced significant growth and adoption over the past few years, and 2023 is expected to be an exciting year for the crypto market. One phenomenon that crypto investors eagerly anticipate is the “altcoins season,” a period when alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, tend to outperform Bitcoin.

What is the Altcoin Season?

The altcoin season refers to a period in the crypto market when altcoins, experience rapid price increases and outperform Bitcoin in terms of returns. During an altcoin season, the prices of altcoins often surge, sometimes even eclipsing the gains of Bitcoin.

This phenomenon is characterized by a shift in market sentiment, as investors seek higher returns by investing in smaller, lesser-known cryptocurrencies that have the potential for significant growth.

Altcoin seasons are typically marked by increased trading volumes, heightened market activity, and a surge in the overall market capitalization of the crypto market. These periods are often accompanied by a sense of excitement and FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) among crypto investors, as they try to identify the next big winner among the altcoins.

Why does the altcoin season happen?

There are several reasons why altcoin seasons occur in the crypto market. One key factor is market sentiment and investor psychology. During an altcoin season, there is typically an increased appetite for risk-taking among investors who are looking for higher returns.

Crypto investors may be willing to invest in smaller and riskier altcoins with the hope of catching the next big winner. This increased demand for altcoins can drive up their prices, leading to a surge in their market capitalization and overall performance.

Another factor that can contribute to the altcoin season is technological advancements and innovations in the crypto space. As the crypto ecosystem evolves, new projects and technologies emerge, offering unique solutions and use cases. These innovations may capture the attention of investors and generate excitement, leading to increased demand for the associated altcoins.

I can’t wait to see which 💎 melts faces in the next #altcoinseason! 🔥 — Alexa Crypto 🔶 (@alexacrypto_) April 1, 2023

Additionally, the altcoins season can be influenced by changes in market dynamics, such as shifts in trading volumes, liquidity, and market sentiment towards Bitcoin. For example, during periods of low volatility or consolidation in the Bitcoin market, investors may look for alternative investment opportunities in altcoins, which can drive up their prices.

Altcoins to watch in 2023

As we look ahead to 2023, there are several altcoins that are worth watching as potential candidates for the next altcoin season. Crypto market analysts have taunted the altcoins season for weeks now. Here are a few:

1. Injective (INJ)

Injective (INJ), a crypto-focused on the finance industry, has experienced a 14% increase in value over the past week. This price increase may be attributable to Injective’s anticipated release of the first Solana rollup for Cosmos, a Layer-2 solution that increases blockchain network throughput speed and reduces transaction fees.

Source: TradingView – INJ Price

The project provides a streamlined toolkit for the development of Web3 applications for finance. Additionally, Injective launched a $150 million ecosystem fund to hasten the adoption of interoperable infrastructure for decentralized finance. Several notable entities, including the billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, have invested in the undertaking.

2. Curve DAO Token (CRV)

The Curve DAO token (CRV) of automated market maker Curve Finance rose by roughly 10%, most likely due to its impressive performance in the first quarter of 2023. According to Blockworks, the platform executed $32.9 billion in swap volume on Ethereum during the quarter.

Source: TradingView – CRV Price

The token’s price increased by 78% during the first quarter, indicating that optimism has been growing for some time. Recently, CRV was purchased for approximately 99 cents, up from 90 cents a week ago.

3. THORChain (RUNE)

Settlement layer THORChain (RUNE) also had a successful first quarter, which may account for its price increase of 12%. The network reported a total volume of $1.22 billion and a 30% increase in liquidity. Additionally, it earned $1,92 million in liquidity fees.

Source: TradingView – RUNE Price

THORchain is a Cosmos-based blockchain protocol that can be utilized to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum on other networks. It is possible that projects associated with Cosmos are experiencing price increases due to the ecosystem’s overall advancement. RUNE is now worth approximately $1.60, up from $1.43 last week.

4. Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) rose by 11% shortly after the announcement of a new Enjin Platform. The new platform for the gaming and NFT-focused project will make it simpler for game developers to create collections and tokens.

Source: TradingView – ENJ Price

Enjin is also finalizing public access to NFT.io, an Enjin ecosystem-powered marketplace. This week began with ENJ trading at approximately 43 cents, up from 37 cents a week ago.

5. Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ), a crypto-focused on the sports and entertainment industries, experienced a nominal 10% increase as the public release of Chiliz 2.0 approaches. Chiliz 2.0 is an evolution of the original Chiliz Chain and will enable brands and sports franchises to build a Web3 ecosystem that facilitates enhanced fan engagement.

Source: Trading View – CHZ price

The new chain is a fork of the BSC Chain and will eventually be compatible with Ethereum. The price of CHZ is approximately 12.9 cents, up from approximately 11.8 cents last week.

Keep this in mind

The altcoin season is a phenomenon in the crypto market that can present significant investment opportunities for those who are willing to take on higher risks in pursuit of potentially higher returns. Market sentiment, technological advancements, and changes in market dynamics can all contribute to the occurrence of an altcoin season.

However, it’s important to note that the crypto market is highly volatile and unpredictable, and investing in altcoins carries inherent risks. It’s crucial to conduct thorough research, understand the fundamentals of the projects, and consider factors such as market trends, regulatory developments, and risk management strategies before making any investment decisions.

As with any investment, diversification and a long-term investment mindset are key. It’s important to have a well-rounded portfolio that includes a mix of cryptocurrencies, including established ones like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as carefully selected altcoins with growth potential.

Keeping a balanced approach and staying informed about the ever-evolving crypto market will be crucial in navigating the altcoin season and maximizing the investment opportunities it may present in 2023 and beyond.