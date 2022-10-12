The Commonwealth of Dominica has announced through a statement that all TRON-based digital assets are now authorized as currencies in the country. The file that was made available by the country listed about five cryptos, all based on the TRC network. Asides from those cryptos, about four stablecoins based on the network were also added to the list. The digital assets include BTT, JST, NFT, and TRX, all based on the Tron blockchain.

The tokens will be accepted across private and public sectors

In the released ordinance, Dominica mentioned that the purpose was to highlight that it had approved the Tron blockchain as its national infrastructure. This means that the tokens built on the blockchain have gained an authorized status across the county. Given this, individuals and businesses can now use them for transactions and the exchange of services.



In the statement shared by the country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, this latest update signals a solid step in the country’s quest to grow its economy. With this update, the tokens will be accepted across the private and public sectors of the country. The statement mentioned that businesses and individuals could use the tokens to pay public fees, including taxes.

TRON will help Dominica create its blockchain

Businesses in Dominica have also been charged to accept these tokens, provided that there is a framework in place that will help them accept them. The statement also mentioned that the market would determine the exchange rate. This means that the agent of demand and supply affecting the TRON tokens will come into play to dictate how much it is exchanged into the native currency of the country. Finally, the statement Skerrit signed off mentioned that there would be no capital gains tax on all exchanges between the native currency of the country and the tokens.



In recent news, TRON will also help the country design the blockchain that will house the official digital asset of the country. In his statement about the update, the network’s boss Justin Sun, mentioned that he was delighted that the country looked up to the country to help create a future that will enable participation through decentralization. He noted that this initiative would spur more countries and governments into trusting decentralized networks to enable growth in their respective economies. With TRON, one of the used networks across the market, it will open the door to a host of usage for the people of Dominica.