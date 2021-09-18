TL;DR Breakdown

Algorand price analysis is bearish for today.

ALGO/USD saw large volatility again over the past 24 hours.

ALGO resists further upside at $2.20.

The price of Algorand is bearish for today, as the market was unable to move past the $2.20 mark after a rapid climb during the last hours. As a result, we believe that ALGO/USD will retreat and attempt to test the $1.90 support area again.

Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market has largely been declining. Bitcoin dropped 0.36 percent, while Ethereum went down by 4.2 percent. Avalanche (AVAX) is still the best performer, with an increase of almost 10%.

Algorand price movement in the last 24 hours: Algorand sets lower high

Algorand has been on an uptrend lately and topped charts as the best performer coin multiple times. With the price climbing to heights not seen since early April. The ALGO/USD pair fluctuated between $1.89 and $2.002 throughout today’s session, showing significant volatility over the last day.

ALGO/USD 4-hour chart: ALGO set to reverse again?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see that the Algorand price is rejecting further upside, suggesting a reversal may be on the way.

The Algorand price has been consolidating in a wide range over the past week. After an incredible rise to $1.05 on September 7th, ALGO/USD began a several-day ascent.

On the 9th of September, resistance was discovered at $2.5, resulting in a profit of more than 140% in a few days. A steep drop to the $1.90 followed, with support being re-established and tested repeatedly over the following week.

On Monday, the price of Algorand rose once again, with the $2.5 only briefly broken, revealing that bears remain in command. The following decrease to the $2 level was followed by a consolidation period yesterday.

Algorand Price Analysis: Conclusion

The Algorand price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours, with a quick spike to $2.20 followed by uncertainty in the past hours. As a result, we anticipate ALGO/USD to reverse once more and aim to test the $1.90 support again over the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.