TL;DR Breakdown

• The Aladdin Exchange will give $20,000 to 200 customers.

• WIFICoin could raise a new ATH figure after the trading competition.

The Aladdin platform has just announced that it will add WIFI Coin to its adoption list, and after the announcement, it launches a trading competition. The Dubai crypto platform plans to make 2022 unforgettable with its rewards. The Exchange bills itself as the fastest growing platform, bringing it closer to competing with Binance wallets.

Aladdin will give away 78,500 WIFI tokens with a value of $20,000. However, users must abide by a couple of rules the provider sets.

Aladdin platform reveals its WIFI token

According to reports, the Aladdin Exchange started the first week of 2022 with an advertising competition linked to WIFI. The trading competition opened today, January 6, and will close on January 20.

The ad indicates that 200 of its users will get a very attractive reward. The first three winners will receive $900, $700, and $ 400. The rest will win $91.37 WIFIcoins.

This contest will only apply to users who have completed the Aladdin KYC system. However, the exchange support has the power to eliminate each participant who violates its policies for illegal acts, unreliable transfers, or for making automatic negotiations.

78,500 WIFI tokens worth $20,000 will be distributed among all contestants. Each token has a value of $0.25. However, cryptocurrencies are volatile in price, so their value could rise from one moment to the next.

WIFI token is a trend in the crypto market

WIFI is nothing more than a cryptographic project linked to the Blockchain network that fulfills its users the fastest and safest transactions on the market. The token has been linked to several contests, which is why it has been a trend repeatedly.

Another solution provided by WIFI Coin is to renew internet connections to have a better experience using it. WIFI also avoids the problems of digital scams and other illegal acts.

The Aladdin Exchange accepts WIFICoin almost a year after the token hit its all-time value of $0.74. For February 2021, the cryptocurrency broke its ATH and then traded at less than 50 cents. WIFI positioned itself among the 6000 favorite cryptocurrencies with this historical maximum in value, according to the graphs shared by CoinMarketCap.

Today, January 6, 2021, WIFICoin is priced at $0.2414, losing 6.08 percent of its value. The token’s trading volume exceeds $10,000, and its market capitalization is anonymous. Maybe after Aladdin closes the WIFI contest, the cryptocurrency will reach new all-time highs in its price.