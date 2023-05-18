AI will propel S&P 500 profits by 30% – How?

TL;DR Breakdown

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been making waves in multiple industries, and its transformative potential isn’t lost on Wall Street.

As per Goldman Sachs’ senior strategist Ben Snider, AI’s capacity to spur productivity might directly translate into a 30% surge in S&P 500 profits over the upcoming decade.

AI: A boon for S&P 500

AI, which has been developing rapidly, is now at a point where it can markedly enhance productivity, a cornerstone of corporate profits. This technology isn’t just a novelty; it’s a game-changer for investors and corporations.

Over the next decade, Goldman Sachs forecasts a 1.5% annual productivity boost owing to AI, possibly leading to a 30% or higher profit increment for S&P 500 companies.

The rise of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a groundbreaking AI chatbot, has spurred a wave of interest in AI’s disruptive potential, especially in the ways it could change day-to-day life.

This surge in interest isn’t just among tech enthusiasts, but investors as well, who see AI as a new driver of profit growth. This is particularly pertinent at a time when optimism is being tempered by supply chain disruptions and escalating borrowing costs.

Tech and beyond: Sectors poised to benefit

While the immediate benefactors of this AI-driven transformation might appear to be tech companies, Snider insists that the real winners in the long run may lie elsewhere.

It’s tricky to predict precisely where these winners will emerge. As an example, he drew a parallel to the tech bubble of 1999 or 2000, when it would have been tough to predict how significantly Facebook or Uber would reshape everyday life.

Snider advises investors to diversify their equity investments across cyclical and defensive sectors. Specifically, he highlighted the energy and healthcare sectors for their appealing valuations.

The influence of monetary policy on investment strategy

On the topic of immediate concerns, Snider discussed the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening. He expects that most of this tightening process has already been accomplished.

However, its ongoing effects on the economy remain a topic of speculation. A notable area of concern from the recent earnings season is that S&P 500 companies seem to be retracting corporate spending.

One possible explanation could be high-interest rates. These rates might make companies more reluctant to issue debt, thereby reining in their spending. This trend is evident in the drop in S&P 500 buybacks, which were down 20% year-over-year in this year’s first quarter.

The advent of AI is poised to have a tremendous impact on the economy, from boosting productivity to reshaping industries. As companies, investors, and the market at large navigate these dynamic times, the S&P 500 stands to benefit from the AI revolution, potentially heralding a new era of profit growth.

