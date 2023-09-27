Signal CEO Meredith Whittaker Warns: AI Is a Surveillance Technology Threatening Privacy

TLDR Whittaker: AI links to surveillance, predicts and affects lives.

AI’s creation relies on underpaid human labor, challenging its intelligence.

Privacy concerns rise as AI collects data, causing leaks.

In a candid interview with TechCrunch’s Devin Coldewey, Signal CEO Meredith Whittaker has articulated her grave concerns about the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and privacy. She vehemently asserts that AI is fundamentally intertwined with the surveillance business model and is poised to exacerbate the privacy challenges that have been unfolding since the late 1990s, particularly with the advent of surveillance advertising.

Whittaker does not mince words when she proclaims, “It requires the surveillance business model; it’s an exacerbation of what we’ve seen since the late ’90s and the development of surveillance advertising. AI is a way, I think, to entrench and expand the surveillance business model.” Her conviction leaves no room for doubt: the overlap between AI and surveillance is akin to a perfectly matched Venn diagram.

She goes on to underscore that the utilization of AI is inherently surveillant. Whittaker provides a poignant example: passing by a facial recognition camera equipped with pseudo-scientific emotion recognition capabilities results in the generation of data about an individual’s emotional state, often inaccurate and invasive. These systems are, in essence, surveillance mechanisms that are being marketed to entities that wield power over ordinary individuals—employers, governments, border control agencies—allowing them to make determinations and predictions that directly influence access to resources and opportunities.

She delves into the labor-intensive nature of creating AI systems. Whittaker emphasizes that human input is indispensable in shaping the ground truth of the data, relying on techniques like reinforcement learning with human feedback, which she characterizes as a form of “tech-washing precarious human labor.” Thousands of workers, despite receiving minimal compensation individually, collectively contribute to the substantial expense associated with developing these systems. In her view, the AI industry’s façade of intelligence often belies the heavy reliance on human efforts, and when the curtain is pulled back, the depth of true intelligence is often found lacking.

Privacy has emerged as a pressing concern within the AI landscape. AI models voraciously consume massive datasets, leaving individuals with limited recourse to regain control over their personal information. The intersection of AI and privacy has also given rise to nightmares for numerous companies, as some of the tech industry’s titans have inadvertently exposed sensitive corporate data and trade secrets through AI-driven chatbots.

As AI continues to proliferate across various domains, the future of privacy becomes increasingly intertwined with the evolution of this technology.

The Surveillance Business Model: A Disturbing Marriage with AI

Whittaker’s assertion that AI is deeply enmeshed with the surveillance business model resonates with a growing chorus of voices concerned about the erosion of privacy in the digital age. The rise of surveillance advertising in the late ’90s marked a significant turning point in how personal data is harvested and exploited. With AI, this troubling trend appears poised to intensify.

AI technologies are not just passive actors; they actively participate in surveillance. Facial recognition systems augmented with questionable emotion recognition capabilities are a prime example of how AI generates data about individuals without their consent or accurate representation. The consequences are far-reaching, as this data is harnessed by powerful entities such as employers, governments, and border control agencies to make life-altering determinations and predictions.

The Hidden Human Labor Behind AI

Whittaker peels back the layers to reveal a disconcerting reality: the creation of AI systems relies heavily on human labor, often exploited and underpaid. Techniques like reinforcement learning with human feedback, which may seem cutting-edge, mask the true cost of developing AI. Thousands of workers toil to inform the ground truth of data, and collectively, their efforts translate into substantial expenses. This revelation dispels the notion that AI is inherently intelligent; rather, it underscores the extent to which human contributions are indispensable to its functioning.

Privacy’s Precarious Position in the Age of AI

Privacy, or the lack thereof, is increasingly at the forefront of discussions surrounding AI’s expansion. As AI models voraciously consume vast quantities of data, individuals find themselves with limited options to regain control over their personal information. Simultaneously, corporations grapple with the unintended consequences of AI, as evidenced by high-profile leaks of private corporate data and trade secrets through AI-powered chatbots.

The confluence of AI and privacy raises profound questions about the future of personal data and individual autonomy. As AI becomes more deeply integrated into everyday life, individuals must grapple with the far-reaching implications of AI’s surveillance capabilities. It is a complex issue that demands careful consideration and proactive measures to safeguard privacy rights.