logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Aave price analysis: AAVE/USD prices slip below $104.21 as market conditions turn bearish

Aave price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Aave price analysis is bearish today.
  • Aave price is facing resistance at $111.76
  • Support for AAVE/USD is present at $103.50

Aave price analysis indicates that the AAVE/USD pair is bearish today. After a period of consolidation above the $111.76 level, the price has started to dip and is currently trading at $104.21. The bears have taken control of the market and are likely to push the price lower in the near term. The main support level for the AAVE/USD pair is present at $103.50. If the price breaks below this level, it could fall to $101.45 in the short term. Resistance for AAVE/USD is present at $111.76. If the price break above this level, it could start an uptrend and rise to $112.34 in the near term.

ITB Widget Example

AAVE/USD 1-day price chart: Bears are in control as Aave prices fail to breakout

On the 1-day chart for Aave price analysis, we can see that the price has been consolidating between the $103.50 and $111.76 levels. The bears have taken control of the market today as the price has started to dip below the $104.21 level. The AAVE/USD pair has decreased slightly in the past 24 hours and is still down by 3.30 percent which is a bearish sign.

image 155
AAVE/USD 1-day price chart, Source: Tradingview

The price is trading below the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average, which indicates that the bears are in control of the market. The RSI indicator is also trading in the bearish territory as it has dipped below the 50 levels. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator is also giving a sell signal as the MACD line has crossed below the signal line.

AAVE/USD four-hour price analysis chart: Recent developments and further technical indications

On the 4-hour chart for Aave price analysis, we can see that the price has dipped below the $103.50 support level and is currently trading at $104.21. The bears are in control of the market as they have been able to push the price below the key support level. The bearish momentum is likely to continue as the price is facing resistance at $111.76.

image 156
AAVE/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart also shows that the Relative Strength Index indicator is at 65, which indicates that the bears are in control of the market. The MACD indicator is also giving a sell signal as the MACD line is moving below the signal line. The 50-day moving average is moving below the 200-day moving average, which is a bearish sign.

Aave price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, Aave’s price analysis for today is bearish as the price is trading below the $104.21 level. The bears are in control of the market and are likely to push the price lower in the near term. From the technical indicators, it seems like the bears are in control of the market, and AAVE prices could continue to fall in the near term.

Editah Patrick

Editah Patrick

Editah is a versatile fintech analyst with a deep understanding of blockchain domains. As much as technology fascinates her, she finds the intersection of both technology and finance mind-blowing. Her particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids her audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Aave price analysis: AAVE/USD prices slip below $104.21 as market conditions turn bearish
17 August, 2022
2 mins read
Why learn blockchain, Defi, and crypto technology at a top university?
17 August, 2022
2 mins read
What is Replay Attack? Possible impacts on your Ethereum NFTs & precaution
17 August, 2022
2 mins read
How to Buy Shiba Inu: What's Popular about SHIB
17 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - August 17th
17 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Why learn blockchain, Defi, and crypto technology at a top university?
17 August, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - August 17th
17 August, 2022
2 mins read
Top tweets of the day - August 17th
17 August, 2022
2 mins read
New York Court rules in favor of Celsius Network to sell mined Bitcoin. More sell pressure?
17 August, 2022
2 mins read
All you need to know about Dogechain, an L2 DeFi solution for DOGE users
17 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us